Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The following matters were submitted to a vote of the shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the results of which are as follows:
1.
The shareholders elected the ten nominees to the Board of Directors, each to serve until the next annual meeting and until their successors have been elected and qualified. The voting results for each nominee were as follows:
Director Nominees
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Rodney C. Adkins
75,213,133
5,712,001
85,725
3,829,029
Carlo Bozotti
80,550,664
373,810
86,385
3,829,029
Brenda L. Freeman
76,336,981
4,587,012
86,866
3,829,029
Philip R. Gallagher
80,599,582
330,072
81,205
3,829,029
Jo Ann Jenkins
79,835,034
1,086,705
89,120
3,829,029
Oleg Khaykin
80,592,623
324,534
93,702
3,829,029
James A. Lawrence
77,911,236
3,009,110
90,513
3,829,029
Ernest E. Maddock
79,992,697
925,889
92,273
3,829,029
Avid Modjtabai
79,003,271
1,919,829
87,759
3,829,029
Adalio T. Sanchez
73,997,254
6,923,498
90,107
3,829,029
2.
The proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved , having received the following votes:
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
78,879,972
1,748,424
382,463
3,829,029
3.
The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, holding advisory votes every 1 YEAR on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers ("say on pay"). The voting results were as follows:
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
Abstain
Non-Votes
74,491,014
26,608
6,446,148
47,089
3,829,029
Consistent with these voting results and with the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company will hold future say on pay votes on an annual basis until the next advisory vote on the frequency of say on pay votes, which is required to occur no later than the Company's 2029 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
4.
The shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 29, 2024.
