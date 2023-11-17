Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The following matters were submitted to a vote of the shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the results of which are as follows:

1. The shareholders elected the ten nominees to the Board of Directors, each to serve until the next annual meeting and until their successors have been elected and qualified. The voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Broker

Director Nominees

For

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

Rodney C. Adkins

75,213,133

5,712,001

85,725

3,829,029

Carlo Bozotti

80,550,664

373,810

86,385

3,829,029

Brenda L. Freeman

76,336,981

4,587,012

86,866

3,829,029

Philip R. Gallagher

80,599,582

330,072

81,205

3,829,029

Jo Ann Jenkins

79,835,034

1,086,705

89,120

3,829,029

Oleg Khaykin

80,592,623

324,534

93,702

3,829,029

James A. Lawrence

77,911,236

3,009,110

90,513

3,829,029

Ernest E. Maddock

79,992,697

925,889

92,273

3,829,029

Avid Modjtabai

79,003,271

1,919,829

87,759

3,829,029

Adalio T. Sanchez

73,997,254

6,923,498

90,107

3,829,029

2. The proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved , having received the following votes:

Broker

For

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

78,879,972

1,748,424

382,463

3,829,029

3. The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, holding advisory votes every 1 YEAR on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers ("say on pay"). The voting results were as follows:

Broker

1 Year

2 Years

3 Years

Abstain

Non-Votes

74,491,014

26,608

6,446,148

47,089

3,829,029

Consistent with these voting results and with the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors, the Company will hold future say on pay votes on an annual basis until the next advisory vote on the frequency of say on pay votes, which is required to occur no later than the Company's 2029 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

4. The shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 29, 2024.

For

Against

Abstain

81,446,075

3,281,109

112,704

