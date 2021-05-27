Log in
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
News 
Summary

Avnet : Ampere® Altra® Servers Now Available from Phoenics Electronics

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Ampere® Altra® Servers Now Available from Phoenics Electronics
05/27/2021
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Server customers can customize their own platforms based on the Altra processor using the new Phoenics Server Configurator

Acton, MASSACHUSETTS- Phoenics Electronics (an Avnet company (Nasdaq: AVT)) can now take orders of the Ampere Altra Processor in multiple configurations. Phoenics is the first worldwide distributor of Ampere's server products and will be providing hardware and software technical sales and support, as well as multiyear service agreements. Altra processor-based servers can be configured utilizing Phoenics' online Server Configurator, which creates exact-specification, built-to-order servers. The Server Configurator can be found on the home page of Phoenics' new website.

'We are set to sell fully production qualified 1u/2u Ampere servers starting in June,' said Peter Rooks, president, Phoenics Electronics. 'Customers now have a one-stop-shop for their server needs because we can provide integration of all the customized server components for a complete and easy to use 'out of the box' experience. Our long history in supporting ARM processors will benefit our customers as they integrate this technology into their data centers.'

'Ampere® Altra® processors deliver predictable performance, large core density and power efficient cores that are critical for Cloud Native workloads,' said Jeff Wittich, chief product officer at Ampere. 'We're excited to work with Phoenics to deliver a portfolio of cutting-edge server platforms and look forward to collaborating on future generations.'

The Ampere Altra processor family is purpose built for cloud and edge computing workloads. The open source and standards compliant Altra processor leads the industry on core density by supporting 80 cores per device and power efficiency by delivering on the highest performance per watt metric. View Ampere's recent Strategy and Roadmap update here. This product offering will further Phoenics' extended experience in the cloud, edge and enterprise market segments with more diverse selection of leading technology. Phoenics will be able to offer its core products to leverage the integration of the servers.

'By adding high demand, leading edge products coupled with software and hardware support, Phoenics will continue to expand into the high growth market space of cloud and data centers,' explained Rooks.

For more information please visit: https://www.phoenicselectronics.com/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/phoenics-electronics/?viewAsMember=true

About Phoenics

Based in Acton, MA, Phoenics Electronics is a customer-focused global distributor of semiconductors, board-level solutions, servers and services to fuel and accelerate innovation. Founded in 2003, our expert team delivers OEM FAE experience alongside a strong track record of exceptional customer and logistical support. Our consultative sales approach and limited linecard yields a deeper understanding of supplier products and services. We're small and agile enough to adapt to your needs, yet we're backed by a century of experience as part of the Avnet family.

About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle,from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

*All brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:
Phoenics Electronics, Dir of Marketing: Sheri Klatsky; sheri@phoenicselectronics.com; 978-856-0111

Avnet Media Relations: Jeanne Forbis; jeanne.forbis@avnet.com; 480-643-7499

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet: Alex Jafarzadeh; ajafarzadeh@brodeur.com; 617-587-2846

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
