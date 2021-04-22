Log in
    AVT

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
Avnet : Launches XRF8 System-on-Module for Multi-Channel RF Applications

04/22/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Avnet Launches XRF8 System-on-Module for Multi-Channel RF Applications
04/22/2021
New module features the highly successful Xilinx UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen3 device

PHOENIX -The XRF8™ Xilinx RFSoC Gen 3 system-on-module is now available from Avnet(Nasdaq: AVT), theleading global technology solutions provider. The XRF8 module and Avalon™ software suite enable production-ready system development using the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC Gen3 for RF applications demanding small footprint, high-speed serial connectivity and real-time processing. It is capable of RF direct conversion of signals with analog bandwidth up to 6 GHZ

The XRF8 module can digitize 8 ADC channels at 6 giga-samples per second (GSPS) and generate complex (I/Q) waveforms through 8 DAC channels at 10 GSPS. High-speed serial connectivity is available for 25G Ethernet and Xilinx Aurora protocol. Baseband processing and network interface are handled by the Xilinx UltraScale+ RFSoC integrated quad Arm® Cortex®-A53 processing subsystem and programmable logic. Standard peripherals such as USB, Gigabit Ethernet and serial UART are included.

The module allows users to begin prototype and application development immediately and then to move to production quickly with the same hardware, which significantly reduces time to market.It is well suited to support design work for radar, software-defined radio, beamforming, signal detection and jamming, and medical imaging applications.

'Developers require the latest, most advanced technology to deliver on their initiatives and projects,' said Jim Beneke, vice president of engineering and technology, Avnet. 'Together with Xilinx, we created a production-ready module solution that frees developers to focus on the differentiating features of their products. This is our latest offering designed to accelerate time-to-market allowing developers to more quickly deliver real business value.'

'Combining high-speed digital and precision RF signals in a small form factor poses unique routing and isolation challenges,' said Mike Dunne, director of precision RF, Samtec. 'The XRF8 module and companion carrier card leverage best-in-class RF and signal integrity design techniques to provide high-speed connectivity across the platform. System architects and designers can develop next-gen RF applications with confidence the XRF8 delivers the system performance needed.'

The Avnet XRF8 module is available for $22,995 (USD). Acompanion carrier card is also available for $4,995 (USD). The products are available in the Americas and EMEA. Find more details about the kit http://avnet.me/xrf-xrf8.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle,from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Jeanne Forbis

Avnet

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Alex Jafarzadeh

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

ajafarzadeh@brodeur.com

617-587-2846

Avnet Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
