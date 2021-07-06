Avnet : ORing, a Member of the Avnet IoTConnect Partner Program, Unveils IoT M2M Gateway with High-performance Hardware and Powerful Software

07/06/2021

As the pandemic continues to rage, manufacturers and businesses are forced to shift to a working-from-home model, driving up demand for remote device monitoring and data access. Customers are in desperate need to find a reliable solution that helps them survive the pandemic and sustain their business in the new normal. This is why ORing has developed an industrial M2M gateway featuring hardware and software capabilities.

Excellent Performance Powered by ARM A53 SoC

The RPMG-C312D IoT M2M gateway comes with a high-performance, power-efficient quad-core ARM A53 SoC and four digital inputs and outputs. Apart from two Fast Ethernet ports, it also provides a serial port for RS-232/422/485 communications. The gateway has built-in eMMC storage with 8GB capacity for data logging. The rugged and fanless design with a wide operating temperature ranging from -20 to +70°C ensures the gateway can work in harsh industrial environments.

Enables Remote Device Monitoring and Management with MagiConnect

A key benefit of the RPMG-C312D gateway is its remote access capability powered by ORing's MagiConnect, a solution based on ORing-PaaS cloud platform and VPN standards to enable flexible remote device control. Users can connect and keep track of the operations of all on-site equipment easily with just a few clicks, even when they are at home. For example, technicians and programmers can connect to the cloud through secured VPN tunnels created by ConnectClient to perform troubleshooting or programming remotely, while administrators can connect to the cloud via the MagiConnect Portal for remote management and monitoring. The eMap function which visualizes the deployment of each device facilitates the identification of device locations, making it extremely easy to monitor and troubleshoot devices in different sites.

Enables Remote Data Collection with MagiCollect

Another feature is remote data collection with MagiCollect which is compliant with MQTT standards to allow users to collect data from MQTT-driven devices and sensors. They can view device status, channel information such as DI/DO, relay, AI, and Modbus, and device information on the dashboard and portal, while controlling the DI/DO of the ConnectGateways on the cloud. The data logger database can store all IoT data, making management of multiple sites a no-brainer since users can view data from different geographical locations in a single panel without toggling between multiple screens.

'The pandemic makes global industries realize they must be prepared for new challenges at all times and adapt to changes swiftly in order to survive,' said Angus Shih, ORing CEO. 'Combined with ORing's MagiConnect and MagiCollect, the RPMG-C312D gateway designed for remote data access as well as end device control will serve as a powerful tool for industries seeking to grow in this difficult time.'

Accelerate and scale the deployment of IoT solutions through Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program

As ORing is a member of Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, the RPMG-C312D also supports Avnet's cloud services, helping customers accelerate and scale the deployment of their IoT solutions. Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and OEMs to build new solutions and service models for their devices on Avnet's IoTConnect Platform and helps them leverage Avnet's experts to accelerate and scale their IoT solution development. The platform is Microsoft Azure cloud based and highly scalable to address common industry needs and challenges. With a standardized way to harness IoT, designers can quickly build smart apps and solutions on the platform.

'Avnet is excited to have ORing as a member of our IoTConnect Partner Program,' said Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet. 'ORing's gateway solution with remote monitoring, management and data collection capabilities provides much needed flexibility and ease-of-use for industrial applications.'