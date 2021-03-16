Avnet : Phoenics Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Synaptics

Log in
Acton, MASSACHUSETTS-- March 16, 2021 - Phoenics Electronics (an Avnet company (Nasdaq: AVT)) is the new exclusive distributor for Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA)in North America. Phoenics will extend available capabilities for Synaptics' advanced technologies including technical design, logistics and purchasing support.

'This collaboration gives our customers in North America best-in-class access and support to the entire Synaptics portfolio,' said Phil Kumin, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales at Synaptics.'With our recent acquisitions of Broadcom's IoT wireless product line, DisplayLink*, and our strategic partnership with ETA Compute for AI on our Katana ultra-low power edge devices, it became clear that expanding into these newer vertical IoT markets required a partner like Phoenics. Phoenics met all of our criteria with their flexibility, focused line card, extensive customer relationships, and comprehensive support for all stages of the supply chain from concept to production.'

Phoenics has a focused sales force and a technical support team in place to help customers get to market faster.

'Synaptics' product offering will complement Phoenics' existing suppliers, while strengthening the company's focus in multiple market segments,' said Peter Rooks, president of Phoenics Electronics. 'Those markets for Synaptics products include AI, automotive, audio headsets and hearables, AR/VR headsets, smart home & retail, voice assistant devices, wireless, and smart displays.'

Phoenics will provide the infrastructure to enable design support for Synaptics' products. The move also allows Phoenics to expand into more consumer-oriented markets including IoT, audio/video and wearables while further enhancing its worldwide logistics capabilities.

For more information please visit: https://www.phoenicselectronics.com/

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

About Phoenics

Based in Acton, MA, Phoenics Electronics is a customer-focused global distributor of semiconductors, board-level solutions, servers and services to fuel and accelerate innovation. Founded in 2003, our expert team delivers OEM FAE experience alongside a strong track record of exceptional customer and logistical support. Our consultative sales approach and limited linecard yields a deeper understanding of supplier products and services. We're small and agile enough to adapt to your needs, yet we're backed by a century of experience as part of the Avnet family.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle,from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

*All brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:
Avnet Media Relations: Jeanne Forbis; jeanne.forbis@avnet.com; 480-643-7499 Brodeur Partners, for Avnet: Alex Jafarzadeh; ajafarzadeh@brodeur.com; 617-587-2846

Multimedia Files:

