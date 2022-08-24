Log in
AVNET, INC.

Avnet to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference

08/24/2022
Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, incoming Chief Financial Officer Ken Jacobson and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the Hilton Hotel in New York, on September 7. The fireside chat will start at 8:15 a.m. ET and will be webcast live.

Links to the webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Avnet website at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


