Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

08.04.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta publishes the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2024. The event will take place on May 15, 2024 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.

The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda, as well as the Letter of Avolta’s Chairman to Shareholders, can be accessed here: 2024 Ordinary General Meeting.

