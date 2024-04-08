Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

Avolta AG, formerly Dufry AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the travel retail sector. The Company operates shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations and hotels. The Companyâs shops are categorized under five retail concepts: General Travel Retail Shops, which offer the full range of categories, such as perfumes & cosmetics, food & confectionery, wines & spirits, clothing & accessories, tobacco goods, souvenirs & electronics; Dufry Shopping, which provide travel retail duty-free shops; Brand Boutiques, which offer various boutiques of exclusive brands; Convenience Stores provide a wide assortment such as soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, electronics, personal items, souvenirs, newspapers, magazines and books and Specialized Stores offer products from a variety of different brands, belonging to one specific product category such as watches & jewelry, sunglasses, spirits and destination products.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers