Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

Avolta AG, formerly Dufry AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the travel retail sector. The Company operates shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations and hotels. The Company’s shops are categorized under five retail concepts: General Travel Retail Shops, which offer the full range of categories, such as perfumes & cosmetics, food & confectionery, wines & spirits, clothing & accessories, tobacco goods, souvenirs & electronics; Dufry Shopping, which provide travel retail duty-free shops; Brand Boutiques, which offer various boutiques of exclusive brands; Convenience Stores provide a wide assortment such as soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, electronics, personal items, souvenirs, newspapers, magazines and books and Specialized Stores offer products from a variety of different brands, belonging to one specific product category such as watches & jewelry, sunglasses, spirits and destination products.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers