Avolta AG

Avolta adds Cologne Bonn Airport to operational portfolio with award of 17 new stores for ten years, strengthens footprint in Germany



25.03.2024



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, is expanding its presence in Europe, by entering into a new partnership with Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. The contract win sees Avolta open 17 new food and beverage stores at Cologne Bonn Airport, located between the cities of Cologne and Bonn, Germany. With 24/7 operations and access to a population of 17 million within 100km, the new stores, set to begin opening in the fourth quarter of 2024, significantly increase Avolta’s contact points with travelers. Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Avolta said: "This tender win marks a significant milestone, as we enter into a new long-term partnership with Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. We are honored to be identified as their preferred partner, and are thankful for the opportunity to bring our expertise in food and beverage to Cologne Bonn Airport. It is a great example of our Destination 2027’s strategy for growth in EMEA, with a focus on long-term partnerships in areas where we can leverage our existing presence. A big thanks also goes out to the Avolta team whose collaborative efforts were vital to us securing this significant contract. Our aim is to transform the experience of travelers passing through Cologne Bonn Airport over the next ten years, and make travelers happier.”



“The new partnership with Avolta is a milestone and will permanently change the face of the airport," says Thilo Schmid, Chairman of the Managing Board at Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. "The versatile concepts for a total of 17 gastronomic areas are part of a completely new retail and gastronomy concept in the terminals, with an unmistakable regional connection to our destination. We are proud to have won the renowned company Autogrill under the umbrella of the globally active Avolta AG as a new partner of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH as part of a Europe-wide tendering process, whose innovative plans reflect our idea of the future design of our airport in the best possible way.”



The 17 new F&B stores will open in Terminals 1 and 2 of Cologne Bonn Airport, establishing a retail footprint of approximately 3800 m². Travelers will discover a range of proprietary stores, including Brewgate, Le Crobag, and Two Tigers, as well as iconic franchise brands including Burger King, Espresso House and Simit Saray amongst others. Avolta’s offering will include quick service restaurants and grab & go solutions, supported by digital kiosks and Order & Pay systems via QR code, to make ordering more efficient for travelers with less time. Travelers looking for a quiet space to wind down or work between flights can enjoy table service restaurants like Terracotta or heritage restaurant Früh bis Spät, which serves local Kölsch beer.



About Cologne Bonn Airport



Cologne Bonn Airport is one of the most important commercial airports in Germany. In 2023, around 9.8 million passengers used the airport. Around 870,000 tonnes of air cargo were handled here. Every year, more than 120 destinations in Europe and beyond are served.



The Airport lies at the heart of one of the biggest import and export regions in Europe. Cologne Bonn Airport is a major economic factor and one of the biggest places of employment in the region. Climate protection and sustainability are an important part of the corporate strategy. By 2045 at the latest, the airport intends to be completely carbon neutral. For further information:



CONTACT

REBECCA McCLELLAN
Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications
Phone : +41 79 288093
cathy.jongens@avolta.net

