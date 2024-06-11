Avolta grows its Australian footprint, opening the last of six new F&B outlets at Gold Coast Airport

11/06/2024

The openings at Gold Coast Airport represent Avolta's newest location in Australia. The stores opened for business in succession throughout 2023, with the final restaurant, the ever-popular Hungry Jack's*, opening in March this year. Playing a role in the airport's transformation of the food and beverage experience, Avolta brings a variety of concepts, serving a collection of cuisines that address the diverse tastes of Gold Coast Airport's holidaymakers and business travellers alike; pastries and bread baked on-the-spot, healthy juices and garden-fresh salads, a variety of Asian dishes that take inspiration from across the region and two of the passenger-favorite quick-service restaurants to complete the offer.

David Mackay, Avolta's Managing Director South East Asia and Oceania said: "The opportunity to collaborate with Gold Coast Airport for a new vision and a transformed food and beverage experience is an exciting step for the company and our team. We see this as an affirmation of our commitment to growing our footprint in the Australian airport market, and we cannot wait to welcome guests to our new stores. I am very proud that this exciting development evolved in line with our wider strategy for the Asia Pacific region and will undoubtedly make travellers happier in this corner of the world."

Queensland Airports Limited Chief Commercial Officer Adam Rowe welcomes the collaboration with Avolta. "This new partnership is about elevating the experience of our customers travelling through Gold Coast Airport," Mr. Rowe said. "We are in the final stages of delivering a $500 million package of works to upgrade the whole airport precinct. These six new stores in our domestic terminal add to the overall modernisation of the airport and provide our customers with more choices," he said.

Now open at the Gold Coast Airport, Avolta's proprietary brand, Artisan Kitchen and Bakery, will display bakery and savory selections straight from its showcase cooking station. Fresh brings its super tasty smoothies, freshly pressed juices, and healthy salad bowls for a lighter touch. Asia Street Cooking serves guests a selection of Asian kitchens, with favorites like Vietnamese Banh Mi, classic Pad Thai, and a tasty selection of Laksas and stir-fries. Avolta has also opened the well-known chicken schnitzel-based brand Schnitz to the airport, that is the first for the brand in an airport environment. In addition to these national brands, the company brings another proprietary brand with an international flavor: Two Tigers will give guests a fresh and healthy dining option offering a delicious range of sushi, sashimi and Japanese snack items.

Finally, the recently opened Hungry Jack's restaurant offers its innovative menu items, including the famous flame-grilled Whopper®, succulent chicken menu items, plant-based burgers brekky wraps and barista-made coffee.

Gold Coast Airport's redevelopment and expansion of the Domestic Terminal is part of an overarching plan to improve passenger experience and showcase the Gold Coast region to tourists.

*Hungry Jack's is an Australian burger chain that was born and bred in Perth, WA, in 1971. For more information, visit https://www.hungryjacks.com.au/home