HMSHost Awarded New 15-Year Contract to Bring Fresh Dining Options to North America’s Sacramento International Airport



Leader in travel dining will bring a strong flavor of Sacramento to the airport, introducing outposts of locally loved restaurants and national brands, enhancing the passenger experience by transforming nearly 16,700 ft2 of concessions space across Terminals A and B. Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, today announced it was awarded a new 15-year contract to open nine new dining options at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) in North America — part of the airport’s transformation of its food and beverage offerings with a strong emphasis on showcasing local brands.



Under the new contract, HMSHost will redevelop nearly 16,700 ft2 of concessions space across Terminals A and B to bring a mix of local flair and global tastes to SMF. Travelers will soon have the opportunity to get a taste of Sacramento during their journey at outposts of locally loved restaurants, including: Cafe Bernardo – Coming to Terminal B, Cafe Bernardo, by the renowned Paragary Restaurant Group, is a casual Sacramento restaurant concept based on the European tradition of cafe dining. The SMF location will serve Cafe Bernardo’s exceptional farm-to-fork menu, offer bar and patio seating, and have a dedicated quick-service counter with to-go options.



Centro Cocina Mexicana – Also part of Sacramento’s esteemed Paragary Restaurant Group, Centro Cocina Mexicana has been serving the finest regional Mexican cuisine for over 25 years. The Terminal A restaurant will showcase Centro’s signature items in a quick-service format to offer travelers authentic, high-quality food on the go.



Magpie – A fixture of Sacramento’s dining scene, Magpie will bring food reflective of the cultural and agricultural bounties of California’s Central Valley to Terminal A at SMF. Here, travelers will have the chance to enjoy farm-to-table fare that celebrates what makes the city and region special.



New Helvetia Brewing Company – Founded in Sacramento in 2012, New Helvetia Brewing Company is a community brewery celebrating Sacramento’s history — with a name that is a nod to the very beginning of the city’s early roots. At the Terminal A outpost, travelers will get a taste of local craft beer that is brewed just a few miles away. In addition to these locally born brands, HMSHost will unveil a beautifully renovated Starbucks in Terminal B along with two hybrid Starbucks locations in Terminal A, both of which will have a complementary retail store. Both Sycamore Market and Golden Grove Market were created in partnership with Avolta travel retailer Hudson and will offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy their Starbucks beverage or bite while perusing a curated assortment of travel essentials, snacks, tech, books, magazine, and local products and gifts.



Also landing soon at SMF will be two new Wendy’s restaurants to serve passengers in Terminals A and B.



“We are excited and honored that Sacramento County Department of Airports and the Board of Supervisors have chosen to expand their partnership with HMSHost. It has been a wonderful opportunity to share our vision for enhancing the experience for millions of travelers at Sacramento International Airport, and we are especially pleased to collaborate with so many local businesses to introduce their phenomenal food and products to the airport,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We believe that our new dining options will offer visitors to the airport a strong sense of place, variety of choices, and culinary experiences that are worth arriving early for.”



“The addition of celebrated local restaurants operated by a trusted partner like HMSHost will offer travelers a taste of our vibrant culinary scene right here in our terminals,” said Cindy Nichol, Director, Sacramento County Department of Airports. “This will enhance our customer experience and continue to grow our airport into a true gateway to the best our region has to offer.” HMSHost will operate the new dining venues as joint ventures with multiple Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners, including LaTrelle’s, Skyview Concessions, Inc., JNK Elite Concessions Management, and Kelly’s Place, Inc. About Sacramento Department of Airports



The Sacramento County Department of Airports is responsible for planning, developing, operating and maintaining the county’s four airports: Sacramento International Airport, Executive Airport, Mather Airport and Franklin Field. Sacramento International Airport offers more than 155 daily nonstop flights on 12 domestic and international carriers to 36 destinations. The regional economic impact of the Sacramento County Department of Airports is more than $4 billion annually. For more information, visit sacramento.aero. For further information:



