Avon Protection PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology company. The Company designs and produces life critical personal protection solutions for the militaries and first responders, with a portfolio that includes chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN), respiratory and head protection products. Its brands include Avon Protection and Team Wendy. Avon Protection is a provider of life critical personal protection systems. Team Wendy is a supplier of helmets and helmet liner and retention systems. Its product portfolio includes respiratory protection and head protection. The Company's respiratory protection product portfolio includes respirators, powered and supplied air systems, filters, spares and accessories, as well as underwater systems. Its head protection portfolio is focused on bump protection helmets, helmet liner and retention systems. Its subsidiaries include Avon Polymer Products Limited, Avon Protection Holdings Limited and Avon Rubber Pension Trust Limited.