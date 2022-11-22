Avon Protection : Year End Results 2022

Bruce Thompson, Executive Chair:

"We are pleased to be announcing results this morning which reflect solid order intake and a much-improved operational performance in the second half.

These results reflect the outstanding efforts of our employees across the business, who have continued to focus on executing our strategy. Our thanks go to them for their hard work and dedication to Avon Protection.

We have made good progress in 2022 preparing for a new chapter of growth and future value generation, including restructuring some areas of the business and resolving legacy execution issues. Importantly, earlier in the year we recruited Rich Cashin as CFO and, more recently, Jos Sclater as our new CEO.

There is a significant long-term growth opportunity for Avon. The demand for our world-leading respiratory and head protection systems is as strong as ever, and we remain focused on protecting those who protect us with our innovative solutions."

