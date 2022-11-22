Advanced search
    AVON   GB0000667013

AVON PROTECTION PLC

(AVON)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
1196.00 GBX   +3.91%
11/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
11/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
11/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
Avon Protection : Year End Results 2022

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
Bruce Thompson, Executive Chair:

"We are pleased to be announcing results this morning which reflect solid order intake and a much-improved operational performance in the second half.

These results reflect the outstanding efforts of our employees across the business, who have continued to focus on executing our strategy. Our thanks go to them for their hard work and dedication to Avon Protection.

We have made good progress in 2022 preparing for a new chapter of growth and future value generation, including restructuring some areas of the business and resolving legacy execution issues. Importantly, earlier in the year we recruited Rich Cashin as CFO and, more recently, Jos Sclater as our new CEO.

There is a significant long-term growth opportunity for Avon. The demand for our world-leading respiratory and head protection systems is as strong as ever, and we remain focused on protecting those who protect us with our innovative solutions."

To view the year end results documents, visit the Financial Reports section of our website.

Disclaimer

Avon Protection plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 232 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 -9,99 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 75,8 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 354 M 418 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart AVON PROTECTION PLC
Avon Protection plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVON PROTECTION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 196,00 GBX
Average target price 1 137,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Cashin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bruce Mckenzie Thompson Executive Chairman
Chloe P. Ponsonby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Bindi Jayantilal Jivraj Foyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Manuel Chavez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVON PROTECTION PLC6.69%418
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.81%141 583
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION34.16%126 042
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION34.45%81 246
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.20%68 663
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.05%42 907