Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avon Rubber p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVON   GB0000667013

AVON RUBBER P.L.C.

(AVON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avon Rubber p l c : Multi-year partnership with Bath Rugby

07/01/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are proud to announce we have entered a partnership to become an official club partner and community partner of Bath Rugby for the 2021/22 season and beyond.

Striving to work with and for the communities in which we operate, recognising our role as a major employer, we are excited to expand our community partnership with Bath Rugby to create positive social impact.

Under this new multi-year partnership, we will be supporting Bath Rugby and growing the existing Attacking Math's programme to deliver over 100 sessions of numeracy and tag rugby to 20 primary schools in the local region, developing children's numeracy skills and promoting health and wellbeing.

We will also be supporting Bath Rugby's specialised programme designed to grow and develop the women and girls' game and increase female participation across Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire. This programme will include the launch of new monthly development coaching hubs across these counties to deliver this new provision to 500 girls throughout the season, a provision which is currently only available to boys.

The Avon Protection brand logo will be displayed on Bath Rugby's matchday jerseys and we look forward to supporting the team during their upcoming season.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarquin McDonald, Bath Rugby's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Avon Protection to the family of Official Partners of our club.

It's been a privilege working with Paul and his team at Avon Protection over the past three years, learning about the ground-breaking work they are doing at the forefront of such a life critical industry, as well as our shared values of high performance and continuous improvement empowered by teams.

I feel an immense sense of pride to understand the impact our partnership will have within our local community with the expansion of Attacking Maths and the significant support in strengthening girls' rugby in our region.'

Also commenting, Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Avon Rubber, said:

'We are extremely proud to be entering into this partnership with Bath Rugby to both support the team and create lasting change in our region. To expand our impact within our community and make a difference to causes that are close to the hearts of our people is truly meaningful. We look forward to the work we'll be doing with Bath Rugby as an official partner and creating such a positive impact together.'

www.bathrugby.com

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVON RUBBER P.L.C.
07:04aAVON RUBBER P L C  : Multi-year partnership with Bath Rugby
PU
06/03AVON RUBBER P L C  : Berenberg Lowers Avon Rubber's PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/25AVON RUBBER P L C  : CFO to Retire; Shares Drop 5%
MT
05/25AVON RUBBER P L C  : Fiscal H1 Profit Rises On Strong Order Intake, Team Wendy's..
MT
05/25AVON RUBBER P L C  : Earnings Flash (AVON.L) AVON RUBBER Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue..
MT
05/24AVON RUBBER P L C  : Half year results 2021
PU
05/24AVON RUBBER P L C  : Half year results for the period ending 31 March 2021
PU
04/27AVON RUBBER P L C  : Investec Downgrades Avon Rubber To Sell From Hold
MT
04/09AVON RUBBER P L C  : Forecasts $122 Million Revenue in Fiscal H1
MT
04/01AVON RUBBER P L C  : Expands Ballistic Helmet Contract with US Army
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2021 14,2 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6,36 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 803 M 1 109 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart AVON RUBBER P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Avon Rubber p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON RUBBER P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 616,00 GBX
Average target price 3 692,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas James Keveth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruce Mckenzie Thompson Chairman
Michael Hamner Vice President-Operations
Chloe P. Ponsonby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON RUBBER P.L.C.-17.35%1 147
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.30%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.19%106 174
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.24%60 088
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.50%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.35%45 308