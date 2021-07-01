Avon Rubber p l c : Multi-year partnership with Bath Rugby

We are proud to announce we have entered a partnership to become an official club partner and community partner of Bath Rugby for the 2021/22 season and beyond.

Striving to work with and for the communities in which we operate, recognising our role as a major employer, we are excited to expand our community partnership with Bath Rugby to create positive social impact.

Under this new multi-year partnership, we will be supporting Bath Rugby and growing the existing Attacking Math's programme to deliver over 100 sessions of numeracy and tag rugby to 20 primary schools in the local region, developing children's numeracy skills and promoting health and wellbeing.

We will also be supporting Bath Rugby's specialised programme designed to grow and develop the women and girls' game and increase female participation across Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire. This programme will include the launch of new monthly development coaching hubs across these counties to deliver this new provision to 500 girls throughout the season, a provision which is currently only available to boys.

The Avon Protection brand logo will be displayed on Bath Rugby's matchday jerseys and we look forward to supporting the team during their upcoming season.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarquin McDonald, Bath Rugby's Chief Executive Officer, said:

'We are delighted to welcome Avon Protection to the family of Official Partners of our club.

It's been a privilege working with Paul and his team at Avon Protection over the past three years, learning about the ground-breaking work they are doing at the forefront of such a life critical industry, as well as our shared values of high performance and continuous improvement empowered by teams.

I feel an immense sense of pride to understand the impact our partnership will have within our local community with the expansion of Attacking Maths and the significant support in strengthening girls' rugby in our region.'

Also commenting, Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Avon Rubber, said:

'We are extremely proud to be entering into this partnership with Bath Rugby to both support the team and create lasting change in our region. To expand our impact within our community and make a difference to causes that are close to the hearts of our people is truly meaningful. We look forward to the work we'll be doing with Bath Rugby as an official partner and creating such a positive impact together.'

