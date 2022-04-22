Avricore Health : Audited Annual Report

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of

Avricore Health Inc.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Avricore Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficiency) and cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Emphasis of Matter

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has negative operating cash flows and has accumulated losses since inception. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also discussed in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our audit opinion.

Critical Audit Matters

Critical audit matters are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. We determined that there are no critical audit matters.

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS Vancouver, Canada

April 22, 2022

Avricore Health Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Note ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable 5 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6 Equipment 8 Intangible assets 9 Total Assets LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 Loans payable 12 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital 13 Shares subscribed Reserves 13 Deficit

2021 2020 $ $ 2,012,995 302,715 91,548 11,928 54,467 125,444 2,159,010 440,087 90,875 - 31,508 3 2,281,393 440,090 44,477 152,569 40,000 1,001,562 84,477 1,154,131 26,618,315 22,286,852 - 10,000 5,794,718 5,497,092 (30,216,117) (28,507,985) 2,196,916 (714,041) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 2,281,393 440,090 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 22)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022.

"Hector Bremner"

Hector Bremner, Director

"David Hall"

David Hall, Chairman

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Segmented information (Note 18)

Note 2021 2020 $ $ Revenue 122,808 33,030 Cost of sales 92,287 15,550 Gross profit 30,521 17,480 Expenses Amortization 8 & 9 17,984 - Consulting 16 355,350 174,321 General and administrative 15 183,000 120,577 Management Fees 16 205,000 270,000 Marketing and communications 14 329,342 31,251 Professional fees 16 189,796 159,593 Share-based compensation 13 & 16 495,791 130,219 (1,776,263) (885,961) Other income (expense) Finance costs 12 (38,438) (158,952) Gain on settlement and write-off of liabilities 75,467 33,899 Write-down on inventories 7 - (180,432) Interest income 581 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (1,708,132) (1,173,966) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share (0.02) (0.02) 92,610,766 60,449,165

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)