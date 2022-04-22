Avricore Health : Audited Annual Report

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of
Avricore Health Inc.
Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Avricore Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficiency) and cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Emphasis of Matter
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has negative operating cash flows and has accumulated losses since inception. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also discussed in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our audit opinion.
Critical Audit Matters
Critical audit matters are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. We determined that there are no critical audit matters.
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019.
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS Vancouver, Canada
April 22, 2022
Avricore Health Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable
5
Prepaid expenses and deposits
6
Equipment
8
Intangible assets
9
Total Assets
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
Loans payable
12
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
13
Shares subscribed
Reserves
13
Deficit
2021
2020
$
$
2,012,995
302,715
91,548
11,928
54,467
125,444
2,159,010
440,087
90,875
-
31,508
3
2,281,393
440,090
44,477
152,569
40,000
1,001,562
84,477
1,154,131
26,618,315
22,286,852
-
10,000
5,794,718
5,497,092
(30,216,117)
(28,507,985)
2,196,916
(714,041)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
2,281,393
440,090
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 22)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022.
"Hector Bremner"
Hector Bremner, Director
"David Hall"
David Hall, Chairman
Avricore Health Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Segmented information (Note 18)
Note
2021
2020
$
$
Revenue
122,808
33,030
Cost of sales
92,287
15,550
Gross profit
30,521
17,480
Expenses
Amortization
8 & 9
17,984
-
Consulting
16
355,350
174,321
General and administrative
15
183,000
120,577
Management Fees
16
205,000
270,000
Marketing and communications
14
329,342
31,251
Professional fees
16
189,796
159,593
Share-based compensation
13 & 16
495,791
130,219
(1,776,263)
(885,961)
Other income (expense)
Finance costs
12
(38,438)
(158,952)
Gain on settlement and write-off of liabilities
75,467
33,899
Write-down on inventories
7
-
(180,432)
Interest income
581
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(1,708,132)
(1,173,966)
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share
(0.02)
(0.02)
92,610,766
60,449,165
Avricore Health Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Number
Share
Shares to
Shares
Warrant
Option
of Shares
Capital
be Issued
Subscribed
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
52,472,619
21,400,106
100,000
10,000
904,698
4,453,764
(27,334,019)
(465,451)
Shares issued for cash
6,260,000
626,000
-
-
-
-
-
626,000
Exercise of options
105,000
6,672
-
-
-
(1,422)
-
5,250
Shares issued for services
3,480,000
52,200
-
-
-
-
-
52,200
Acquisition of HealthTab™Inc.
2,000,000
100,000
(100,000)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued for debt
5,477,965
136,949
-
(10,000)
-
-
-
126,949
Share issue cost
-
(35,075)
-
-
9,833
-
-
(25,242)
Share subscriptions received
-
-
-
10,000
-
-
-
10,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
130,219
-
130,219
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,173,966)
(1,173,966)
Balance, December 31, 2020
69,795,584
22,286,852
-
10,000
914,531
4,582,561
(28,507,985)
(714,041)
Shares issued for cash
15,740,000
2,414,000
-
(10,000)
-
-
-
2,404,000
Exercise of warrants
10,058,660
1,805,132
-
-
(151,395)
-
-
1,653,737
Exercise of stock options
1,666,020
312,052
-
-
-
(186,395)
-
125,657
Share issued for services
275,000
38,500
-
-
-
-
-
38,500
Share issuance costs
-
(238,221)
-
-
139,625
-
-
(98,596)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
495,791
-
495,791
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,708,132)
(1,708,132)
Balance, December 31, 2021
97,535,264
26,618,315
-
-
902,761
4,891,957
(30,216,117)
2,196,916
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
