  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Avricore Health Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AVCR   CA0545211090

AVRICORE HEALTH INC.

(AVCR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/21 12:16:58 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD    0.00%
Avricore Health : Audited Annual Report

04/22/2022
Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of

Avricore Health Inc.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Avricore Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficiency) and cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Emphasis of Matter

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has negative operating cash flows and has accumulated losses since inception. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also discussed in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a reasonable basis for our audit opinion.

Critical Audit Matters

Critical audit matters are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. We determined that there are no critical audit matters.

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS Vancouver, Canada

April 22, 2022

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable

5

Prepaid expenses and deposits

6

Equipment

8

Intangible assets

9

Total Assets

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

Loans payable

12

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

13

Shares subscribed

Reserves

13

Deficit

2021

2020

$

$

2,012,995

302,715

91,548

11,928

54,467

125,444

2,159,010

440,087

90,875

-

31,508

3

2,281,393

440,090

44,477

152,569

40,000

1,001,562

84,477

1,154,131

26,618,315

22,286,852

-

10,000

5,794,718

5,497,092

(30,216,117)

(28,507,985)

2,196,916

(714,041)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

2,281,393

440,090

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 22)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022.

"Hector Bremner"

Hector Bremner, Director

"David Hall"

David Hall, Chairman

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Segmented information (Note 18)

Note

2021

2020

$

$

Revenue

122,808

33,030

Cost of sales

92,287

15,550

Gross profit

30,521

17,480

Expenses

Amortization

8 & 9

17,984

-

Consulting

16

355,350

174,321

General and administrative

15

183,000

120,577

Management Fees

16

205,000

270,000

Marketing and communications

14

329,342

31,251

Professional fees

16

189,796

159,593

Share-based compensation

13 & 16

495,791

130,219

(1,776,263)

(885,961)

Other income (expense)

Finance costs

12

(38,438)

(158,952)

Gain on settlement and write-off of liabilities

75,467

33,899

Write-down on inventories

7

-

(180,432)

Interest income

581

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(1,708,132)

(1,173,966)

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share

(0.02)

(0.02)

92,610,766

60,449,165

Avricore Health Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number

Share

Shares to

Shares

Warrant

Option

of Shares

Capital

be Issued

Subscribed

Reserve

Reserve

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

52,472,619

21,400,106

100,000

10,000

904,698

4,453,764

(27,334,019)

(465,451)

Shares issued for cash

6,260,000

626,000

-

-

-

-

-

626,000

Exercise of options

105,000

6,672

-

-

-

(1,422)

-

5,250

Shares issued for services

3,480,000

52,200

-

-

-

-

-

52,200

Acquisition of HealthTab Inc.

2,000,000

100,000

(100,000)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued for debt

5,477,965

136,949

-

(10,000)

-

-

-

126,949

Share issue cost

-

(35,075)

-

-

9,833

-

-

(25,242)

Share subscriptions received

-

-

-

10,000

-

-

-

10,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

130,219

-

130,219

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,173,966)

(1,173,966)

Balance, December 31, 2020

69,795,584

22,286,852

-

10,000

914,531

4,582,561

(28,507,985)

(714,041)

Shares issued for cash

15,740,000

2,414,000

-

(10,000)

-

-

-

2,404,000

Exercise of warrants

10,058,660

1,805,132

-

-

(151,395)

-

-

1,653,737

Exercise of stock options

1,666,020

312,052

-

-

-

(186,395)

-

125,657

Share issued for services

275,000

38,500

-

-

-

-

-

38,500

Share issuance costs

-

(238,221)

-

-

139,625

-

-

(98,596)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

495,791

-

495,791

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,708,132)

(1,708,132)

Balance, December 31, 2021

97,535,264

26,618,315

-

-

902,761

4,891,957

(30,216,117)

2,196,916

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Inc. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 02:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
