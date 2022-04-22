Avricore Health : Audited MDA

Avricore Health Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Avricore Health Inc. ("AVRICORE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2021 is prepared as of April 22, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto.

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and the non-GAAP performance measures that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, revenue, earnings, changes in cost and expenses, capital expenditures and other objectives, strategic plans and business development goals, and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Avricore's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important assumptions, influencing factors, risks and uncertainties are referred to in the body of this MD&A, in the press release announcing the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Avricore's annual financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are made as at the date of this MD&A and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Avricore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this MD&A, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OVERVIEW

Avricore Health is focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through our flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), we provide a turnkey point-of-care testing platform, creating value for stakeholders and better outcomes for patients.

The HealthTab™ platform effectively turns pharmacies into community diagnostic centres. It enables pharmacists to take on a greater role in primary health services, capitalizes on the rapidly growing point-of-care testing market, and ultimately improves the quality of life for patients living with chronic illness.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

In March 2020 the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, leading to an economic downturn. One year later the pandemic continues to severely impact the environment in which the Company operates.

One benefit is the increased focus on real world evaluations and rapid testing which has brought increased attention to HealthTab™. While continuing HealthTab's™ primary focus on general health screening it has also been adapted to support COVID-19 testing.

The extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak impacts the Company's results will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information that may emerge concerning the spread of the virus and government actions. Management continues to monitor the situation and adjust corporate planning as appropriate.

HEALTHTAB™ - KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Key developments have included:

 20 (increased from an initial 11) participating Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies, 15 in Ontario and 5 in British Columbia, have now received their HealthTab™ systems and are offering screening tests to patients. The program's primary focus is to screen patients at-risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In-store signage and print material will let customers know they are able to request HealthTab™ tests, and existing patients will be made aware through direct outreach from their Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacist based on their health profile. Additionally, the first ever third-party HealthTab™ advertising campaign will actively market the program publicly in the participating region.

 Signing of a non-exclusive, pilot supplier distribution agreement in Canada between HealthTab™ Inc., and Abbott, with respect to the handheld blood chemistry analyzer, i-STAT Alinity. The agreement allows HealthTab™ to distribute Abbott's point-of-care i-STAT Alinity and its associated tests for creatinine in Canadian pharmacies to better support patients with important information about their renal function.

 The first Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacy selected to receive the system to begin beta-testing HealthTab™'s systems, reported that more than 90 patients were tested and over 600 results were reported over the initial trial period between July 5 - July 18 at this single location.

 Signing master agreement to pilot Healthtab™ platform for diabetes management in select Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies.

 Amendment to the Distribution Agreement adds the Abbott's popular ID NOW™ molecular testing device which will add onsite testing and reporting capabilities for SARS-CoV-2 as well as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Influenza A & B and Strep - a powerful combination for detecting infections before they spread.

 Partnered with Ellerca Health Inc. to offer joint diabetes screening and management support.

 Signing of a Distribution Agreement with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, to integrate new devices into Avricore's HealthTab™ to expand its real-time data reporting system capabilities.

 Expanding partnership with Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) to promote HealthTab™ to pharmacies conducting COVID-19 testing and government for real-time reporting of test results.

 Developing new pilot programs with national pharmacy chains,

 Advancing discussions with lab service providers,

 Continuing to negotiate new POC service integrations to expand the HealthTab™ testing menu.

 Refining HealthTab™'s de-centralized clinical trials capabilities to monetize de-identified data associated with high-value Real-World Evaluation (RWE).

 Moving forward with negotiations across several target demographics, domestically and internationally, with life-science companies, host-locations and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO).

HealthTab™ is a cloud-based network technology that enables the world's first harmonized, real-time response system where consumers receive a finger-stick blood test at their local pharmacy via a web-enabled blood chemistry analyzer. These results are available in 12 minutes. Consumers' bio-markers, which include key results related to heart, liver and kidney function, are received via secure login which they can then use to better understand their health performance and share with their healthcare team for evidence-based decision making. This one-of-a-kind real-time reporting system opens the door to improved preventative healthcare in public and private health systems.

De-identified data collected, with consumer consent across the HealthTab™ network of analyzers, can be shared with life-science companies and other research entities including the clinical research industry. The traditional clinical trial approach can be limited in the scope of time, demographical outreach, and other inherent exclusionary attributes.HealthTab™ presents a revolutionary model for utilizing the system's unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and real-world evaluation clinical trials.

Between January and February 2020, the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed multiple leaders from 17 pharmaceutical companies on their organizations' RWE capabilities. Survey questions revolved around current and future applications for RWE, areas of investment, strategic partnerships, and use of Real World Data (RWD) and RWE in R&D.

 Ninety-four percent of survey respondents believe using RWE in R&D will become important or very important to their organizations by 2022.

 Almost all companies expect to increase investments in talent, technology, and external partnerships to strengthen their RWE capabilities.

 Reduced clinical trial costs and trial failure rates using RWE in R&D 4|Page

 Entered strategic partnerships to access new sources of RWD (in fact, all have taken this step)

The Company believes is very well positioned as a strategic partner and lead in this exciting growth sector. In addition, HealthTab™ is ideally situated to provide Real Time Real World Data (RTRWD). This is an important distinction from RWD because anonymized data can be transmitted in real time versus the lag that is accompanied with RWD that is gathered from clinical reporting systems, insurance claims and adverse event reporting systems.

Currently, HealthTab™ is available in certain Shoppers Drug Marts in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Victoria. The Company has secured commitments with other pharmacies in Canada to place additional HealthTab™ systems and is in negotiations with corporate chains. Furthermore, the Company expanded a partnership agreement with the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) to endorse HealthTab™ to pharmacies conducting COVID-19 testing and government for real-time reporting of test results. The OPA is the largest pharmacists' association in the country, with over 10,000 members and over 4,600 community pharmacy locations.

The Company has partnered with established laboratory service providers in offering its point-of-care testing as part of their overall menu. HealthTab™ is being embraced as it is the most credible way to deploy point-of-care testing in the pharmacy and community setting where it offers the reliability, accuracy and flexibility the sector needs.

Avricore has enjoyed a robust response from a variety of key industry players including, CROs, labs, pharmacies and researchers and has been engaging in a variety of technical discussions which are anticipated to lead to business. As these conversations progress, the Company will be making announcements in due course.

Fully Integrated Patient Health Records

The Company has been in technical discussions on the integration of HealthTab™ into the electronic medical records and pharmacy management systems with a Canadian market leader in the provision of these systems.

HealthTab™'s API integration capabilities make it ideal to achieve an industry first, where a consumer's test results can be directly linked to their patient health record, for real-time responses and smooth integration across the multiple platforms a health provider will use.

Community Pharmacy Sector

In an era of rapid change in health care delivery, community pharmacy practice models and community pharmacy business models are both experiencing significant evolution in focus and daunting challenges to be met. We strongly believe that Avricore is a game-changing catalyst for community pharmacy to meet their practice and business challenges and increasingly focus on patient-centred cognitive services with attendant point-of-care testing in the future. Avricore is focused on expanding and further deploying its HealthTab™ and to best meet the current community pharmacy sector's needs.