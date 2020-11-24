AVROBIO : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commission and estimated offering expenses, totaled $75 million. As previously announced, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager.

AVROBIO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to fund its current programs in Fabry disease, cystinosis, Gaucher disease type 1, Hunter syndrome, Pompe disease and Gaucher disease type 3, fund external and internal manufacturing and process development activities and fund research and development activities that relate to its current and future clinical and preclinical activities, including the cost of research and development personnel. The company intends to use the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235641), including a base prospectus. The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 20, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company. Our clinical-stage programs include Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis and we also are advancing preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Pompe disease and Gaucher disease type 3.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “designed to,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the public offering. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Results in preclinical or early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on AVROBIO’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the development of the company’s current and future product candidates and the use of proceeds from the public offering to support such development. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause AVROBIO’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AVROBIO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the SEC. AVROBIO explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

