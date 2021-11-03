Avrobio Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Hunter Syndrome Treatment

By Chris Wack

Avrobio Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted rare pediatric disease designation to AVR-RD-05, its lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II, or Hunter syndrome.

The company said its planned investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Hunter syndrome is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Hunter syndrome is a rare and seriously debilitating lysosomal disorder that primarily affects young boys, and causes complications throughout the body and brain, including severe cardiac and respiratory dysfunction, skeletal malformations and hearing impairment.

The FDA's rare pediatric disease designation and voucher program is intended to facilitate the development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of rare pediatric diseases. Companies that receive approval for a new drug application or biologics license application for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a voucher for a priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The priority review voucher may be used by the company or sold to a third party.

