    AVRO   US05455M1009

AVROBIO, INC.

(AVRO)
Avrobio Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Hunter Syndrome Treatment

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
By Chris Wack

Avrobio Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted rare pediatric disease designation to AVR-RD-05, its lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II, or Hunter syndrome.

The company said its planned investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Hunter syndrome is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Hunter syndrome is a rare and seriously debilitating lysosomal disorder that primarily affects young boys, and causes complications throughout the body and brain, including severe cardiac and respiratory dysfunction, skeletal malformations and hearing impairment.

The FDA's rare pediatric disease designation and voucher program is intended to facilitate the development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of rare pediatric diseases. Companies that receive approval for a new drug application or biologics license application for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a voucher for a priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The priority review voucher may be used by the company or sold to a third party.

Avrobio shares rose 6% to $5.95 in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

All news about AVROBIO, INC.
07:45aAvrobio Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Hunter Syndrome Treatment
DJ
07:06aAVROBIO Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. FDA for AVR-RD-05, a ..
BU
10/26AVROBIO Announces the Appointment of Essra Ridha, M.D., MRCP, FFPM, as Chief Medical Of..
BU
10/26AVROBIO, Inc. Announces Appointment of Essra Ridha as Chief Medical Officer
CI
10/20AVROBIO : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit
BU
10/19AVROBIO : Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry ..
PU
10/19AVROBIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
10/19AVROBIO : Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry ..
BU
10/19AVROBIO Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry..
CI
10/12AVROBIO : Morgan Stanley Adjusts AVROBIO's Price Target to $25 from $27, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AVROBIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -126 M - -
Net cash 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 247 M 247 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,63 $
Average target price 25,13 $
Spread / Average Target 346%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff MacKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Ostrowski Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Christopher Mason Chief Scientific Officer
Kim Raineri Chief Manufacturing & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVROBIO, INC.-59.61%247
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.11%82 378
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.22%66 451
BIONTECH SE255.10%66 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.37%52 779
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.25%48 098