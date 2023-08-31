The following proxy representative, or whomever he or she puts in his or her place, is hereby authorized to vote in respect of all the undersigned's shares in AVTECH Sweden AB (publ), reg. no. 556568-3108, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) on September 28, 2023.

Signature*

In the case of a business signature, the name clarification must be stated at the signature and the current registration certificate (or equivalent document) must be attached to the completed power of attorney form.

Please note that notification of shareholders' participation at the General Meeting must be made in the manner prescribed in the notice even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her voting rights by proxy. Submitted power of attorney form is notvalid as registration for the General Meeting.

The completed power of attorney form (with any attachments) should be sent to AVTECH Sweden AB (publ), "Extraordinary General Meeting" Färögatan 33, 164 51 Kista, well in advance of the meeting. If the shareholder doesnot wish to exercise his or her voting rights by proxy, the power of attorney form does not need to be submitted.