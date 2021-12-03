Log in
AVZ Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AVZ

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AVZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

60,000,000

03/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

81125176703

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of Collateral shares under an At-the-Market (ATM) Subscription Deed with Acuity Capital following execution of the Subscription Deed on 3 December 2021 (Refer ASX announcement dated 3 December 2021).

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

AVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

60,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Collateral shares under an At-the-Market (ATM) Subscription Deed with Acuity Capital as announced on 3 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.615000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Value per share represents closing share price of AVZ on 3 December 2021.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AVZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,278,172,680

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AVZAE : OPTION EXPIRING 08-APR-2022 EX 6C

76,666,668

AVZAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

96,725,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,93  0,65  0,65 
Net income 2021 -5,40 M -3,81 M -3,81 M
Net cash 2021 2,46 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -85,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 092 M 1 486 M 1 477 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 499 215 614x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Jan de Jager Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Allen Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Godsman Johnston Director & Technical Director
Balthazar Tshiseke Administrative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED282.35%1 486
BHP GROUP-6.41%142 229
RIO TINTO PLC-13.69%103 193
GLENCORE PLC52.21%61 937
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%45 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.68%33 741