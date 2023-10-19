Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a Canada-based biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research, development, and commercializing of therapeutics to treat addiction with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The Company's therapeutics are focused on the brain circuits that drive addiction, multiple receptors rather than the traditional single drug receptor targets. The Company operates through three segments: development, delivery and corporate. The development segment, which focuses on researching and developing psychedelic drugs and therapies, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA)-assisted psychotherapy to treat substance and behavioral addictions. The delivery segment, which includes a chain of medical psychedelic clinics across Europe. The Company operates in the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland and Canada.