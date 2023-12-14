Awakn Life Sciences Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.02894 million. Net loss was CAD 0.647234 million compared to CAD 1.62 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was CAD 0.065555 million. Net loss was CAD 4.08 million compared to CAD 6.81 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.08 compared to CAD 0.16 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.08 compared to CAD 0.16 a year ago.
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 14, 2023 at 05:49 pm EST
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023