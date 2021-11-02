Log in
    AWKN   CA05455W1086

AWAKN LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(AWKN)
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at the Wonderland: Miami Conference in November 2021

11/02/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, and Dr. Ben Sessa, Chief Medical Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, will participate in the Microdose Presents: Wonderland, Miami Conference in-person from Monday, November 8th to Tuesday, November 9th.

Prof. Nutt and Dr. Sessa and will present together live on The Future of Addiction Treatments panel on Tuesday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your Microdose representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will deliver these evidence backed psychedelic therapies in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licensing partnerships globally.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101637


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,48 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net cash 2021 0,23 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,6 M 58,7 M 58,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Tennyson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Held Chief Financial Officer
George Scorsis Chairman
Ben Sessa Chief Medical Officer & Director
David John Nutt Chief Research Officer