Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for February 2024.

February 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $404 million;

CSE issuers completed 66 financings that raised an aggregate $66 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, bringing total listed securities to 812 as at February 29, 2024.

"While the current market conditions are challenging for emerging companies, we are encouraged to see strong investor interest in small-cap securities," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The recent PDAC conference in Toronto was well attended and the mood on the conference floor was positive. And as described below, we have a very busy start to the spring conference season, with numerous exciting events that will spotlight emerging growth companies. With interest rate cuts expected later this year, we believe that positive momentum is building."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is proud to be sponsoring the Capital Links Investor Event, which takes place in connection with the PLAYERS Championship golf tournament this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The event includes one-on-one meetings and networking events with management from small-cap North American growth companies. There will be a VIP suite at the tournament on Sunday with a view of the famous 17th "Island Green" hole.

Immediately following the tournament, the CSE team will be in Miami for a private event titled Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada on March 18. Attendees will learn about opportunities and strategies to successfully access the public markets in Canada. A series of networking sessions and expert presentations will be provided.

The CSE will be engaging with issuers and investors at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, a leading conference for small-cap growth companies, on March 17-19 in Dana Point, California. Approximately 500 private and public companies across a variety of high-growth sectors will be attending.

On April 9-10, the CSE team will attend the 2024 KEG Conference & Trade Show in Kamloops, BC. It is a long-running, mining-focused event that connects prospectors, geologists, suppliers, manufacturers and investors.

A week later, on April 16-17, the CSE will be back in South Florida for the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a major gathering of key players from across the cannabis sector. Many of the leading CSE listed cannabis companies will be participating, and the line-up of speakers includes some of the industry's top executives and thought leaders.

New Listings in February 2024

Planet Ventures Inc. (PXI)

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (AWKN)

BGX - Black Gold Exploration Corp. (BGX)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201869