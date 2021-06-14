Awale Resources : High-Grade Gold Mineralization Intersected in Scout Drilling at the New Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce new high-grade gold mineralization in scout Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the newly-defined Charger prospect, which is located 3km north of the high-grade Empire Main gold discovery. Results have now been received for 22 holes of an initial 23 hole / 1,634m RC program at Charger (Figures 1 to 3), with highlights including:

* True widths of mineralization are unknown from this scout percussion drilling program.

Link to Figures: https://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/2021-06-10-Figures-Charger-Scout-Drilling-V3-Final.pdf

The Charger prospect is a 600m long auger soil gold anomaly (with gold values consistently >90 parts per billion, and a peak value of 0.56 g/t Au; see Company News Release dated March 23, 2021), with this initial drill program consisting of three 160 meter-spaced drill lines targeting the central portion of the anomaly.

The high-grade gold mineralization at Charger is hosted within a diorite body interpreted to have intruded the nose of a fold structure (see Figure 2). The diorite host is variably iron-altered (hematite, magnetite +/- chlorite) with both disseminated sulphide and sulphide veins (Figure 5). This style of alteration is different to that of the Empire Main discovery and is believed by the Company to be conducive to a high grade disseminated style of mineralisation. Follow-up diamond drilling to determine the precise geometry of this new mineralized zone at Charger is currently expected to commence on or around the 16th of June.

Company CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"We have initial exciting, high grade fresh rock intercepts from the first shallow scout drilling program at Charger.

These new high grade results at Charger are hosted in a fold hinge target that has uncovered a new style of alteration and mineralisation for the Empire Corridor. The Iron Alteration with disseminated sulphides differs from Empire Main and presents as a potential new high grade disseminated style of mineralisation proximal to Empire Main.

These results at Charger and of course Empire Main highlight multiphase fluid flow, alteration, and mineralized systems of the greater Odienné Project, reinforcing Awalé Resources ability to continually unlock and develop the potential for a significant gold camp in Côte d'Ivoire.

We are pleased to be planning and preparing for an immediate follow up diamond and RC phase of drilling to determine the geometry and orientation of the intercepted mineralization"

We also anticipate reporting results from the Empire Main targets in the ensuing weeks as well as initial results from the Bondoukou Scout drilling program in July."

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - All Charger Drilling

Hole ID East North RL Depth Incl Azimuth From To Length Au ppm OERC0081 647756 1032146 480 64 -50 292 24 26 2 0.4

31 32 1 0.5 47 48 1 0.3 OERC0082 647727 1032158 480 72 -50 292 15 18 3 0.5

69 72 3 0.5 OERC0083 647692 1032174 480 56 -50 293 0 1 1 0.6 OERC0084 647669 1032184 481 72 -50 293 0 1 1 0.3

12 13 1 0.2 26 27 1 0.8 31 33 2 0.4 39 42 3 0.6 47 48 1 0.2 49 50 1 0.2 61 62 1 0.8 OERC0085 647635 1032197 481 65 -50 293 7 8 1 0.2 OERC0086 647609 1032207 480 60 -50 293 6 7 1 1.6

14 15 1 0.2 29 31 2 0.3 OERC0087 647579 1032219 477 60 -50 293 18 19 1 0.4

28 30 2 0.3 33 37 4 0.6 45 47 2 1.3 51 54 3 0.4 OERC0088 647733 1032333 471 66 -50 292 13 14 1 0.3













26 27 1 0.2













38 40 2 0.2













42 43 1 3.2













48 49 1 0.3 OERC0089 647790 1032308 471 60 -50 292 2 3 1 1.1

11 12 1 0.3



13 34 21 2.6 Including 16 17 1 20.3 and 30 33 3 9.0

38 39 1 0.9 50 51 1 2.3 OERC0090 647816 1032296 472 60 -50 292 2 3 1 0.2 OERC0091 647845 1032281 474 120 -50 292 2 18 16 0.8

Including 4 7 3 1.7 and 14 15 1 2.6 OERC0092 647661 1032358 484 75 -50 112 17 18 1 0.4

24 25 1 0.3 30 31 1 0.2 56 58 2 0.4 63 68 5 0.3 OERC0093 647732 1032334 472 78 -50 112 55 57 2 0.3

69 70 1 0.2 71 72 1 0.3 OERC0094 647529 1032071 470 60 -50 292 0 3 3 0.5

4 5 1 0.2 OERC0095 647553 1032057 471 70 -50 292 0 4 4 0.6

39 40 1 0.2 OERC0096 647581 1032049 472 69 -50 292 0 4 4 0.6

14 15 1 0.3 17 19 2 1.1 63 64 1 0.3 OERC0097 647609 1032037 473 70 -50 292 0 3 3 0.6

8 12 4 0.3 16 17 1 0.4 29 30 1 0.2 OERC0098 647639 1032026 474 61 -50 292 0 4 4 0.4 OERC0099 647665 1032013 475 55 -50 292 0 1 1 0.4 OERC0100 647694 1032003 471 63 -50 292 0 1 1 0.3 OERC0101 647698 1032170 480 132 -50 293 65 70 5 0.5

73 81 8 0.5 OERC0115 647843 1032377 476 66 -55 180 9 10 1 0.3

14 15 1 0.2 25 26 1 2.1 41 42 1 0.2 OERC0116 647854 1032401 476 80 -55 180 Results Not Received

* Significant Intercepts calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au trigger value and include 2m of internal waste. No High Cuts.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for auger geochemical samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Australia Ltd. an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Bondoukou or Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, this pulp sample is then shipped to Ghana where a 50g charge is Fire Assayed with an AAS finish. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 18 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Statement

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

