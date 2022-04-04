Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Awardit AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWRD   SE0010101824

AWARDIT AB (PUBL)

(AWRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awardit : Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting 4 April 2022

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Awardit AB (publ) ("the Company") held an extraordinary general meeting on 4 april 2022.

A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Warrant-based incentive program The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the board's proposal to implement an incentive program for management, key employees and other employees consisting of 250 000 warrants.

Each warrant entitles the right to subscribe for one new share in the Company during the period from and including the publishing date for the quarterly report 1 January - 31 March 2025 to and including 30 June 2025. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 152 percent of the volume weighted average share price during the period from and including 5 April 2022 to and including 20 April 2022. Subscription of warrants shall be effected by 22 April 2022. The warrants shall be issued at the fair market value of the warrants at the time of subscription, which shall be determined by an external advisor. The Company reserves the right to repurchase warrants if the participants employment or assignment for the group ends or if the participant wishes to transfer the warrants.

If all warrants are exercised for subscription of new shares the dilutive effect for the Company's shareholders will be approximately 3 percent.

Authorization on issues of shares The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the board's proposal to, within the framework of the current articles of association, authorize the board of directors, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, at one or several occasions, to resolve on issues of shares. The total number of shares comprised by such issues may correspond to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the share capital in the Company, based on the share capital in the Company 31 December 2021.

Share issues shall be made at fair market value but with a fair market discount if necessary and shall be paid in cash or non-cash assets. The purpose of the authorization and the reason for deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to finance acquisitions of companies, in part or fully.

For further information, contact: CEO: Erik Grohman Phone: +46 761 80 55 12 E-mail: erik.grohman@awardit.com

About Awardit Awardit helps businesses increase revenue and profitability by implementing and operating loyalty programs, incentive programs and gift card programs targeting B2B & B2C customers. Awardit provides customers with program platforms on SaaS-basis, content in the form of commerce opportunities, partner networks as well as third party distribution of gift cards. The programs are normally provided on white label basis but Awardit also operates several private labels. Awardit is the largest company and platform in the Nordics in the sector.

The company's shares trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (AWRD). The company's Certified Adviser is Aqurat Fondkommission AB, reachable at info@aqurat.se or 08-684 05 800.

Disclaimer

Awardit AB (publ) published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AWARDIT AB (PUBL)
10:47aAWARDIT : Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting 4 April 2022
PU
03/03Certain Shares of Awardit AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2022.
CI
02/25AWARDIT : Recording of the Webinar - Awardit Year-end Report 2021
PU
02/25AWARDIT : Year-end Report 2021
PU
02/25Awardit AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23AWARDIT : Invitation to investors presentation – Quartely report Q4-2021
PU
02/02AWARDIT () : has appointed Erik Grohman as new CEO, with founder Niklas Lundqvist continui..
PU
02/02Awardit AB Announces CEO Changes, Effective March 7, 2022
CI
01/14AWARDIT : has entered into a cooperation agreement with a leading payment service company
PU
2021AWARDIT : has appointed Cecilia Ponthan as new Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 514 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2021 27,0 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net Debt 2021 232 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,9x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 2 071 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart AWARDIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Awardit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 248,50 SEK
Average target price 330,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Grohman Chief Executive Officer
Cecilia Ponthan Chief Financial Officer
Samir Adnan Taha Chairman
Christian Lindholm Chief Information Officer
Hans Olof Isberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWARDIT AB (PUBL)-24.24%221
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.1.01%5 598
FTI CONSULTING, INC.3.98%5 354
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-37.58%4 740
DITTO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED224.77%1 164
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-14.87%895