Awardit : Invitation to investors presentation - Quarterly report, Q2 2021

On august 20 at 11.00 AM Niklas Lundqvist (CEO) gives an investors presentation about Awardit and the quarterly report of Q2 2021.

The report will be publically available at 08.30 AM and will simultaneously be published on the webbsite of Awardit.

The presentation will be held via Microsoft Teams, please connect using via this link.

For further information, please contact:

CEO: Niklas Lundqvist

Phone: +46 704 82 20 74

E-mail: niklas.lundqvist@awardit.com