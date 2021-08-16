Log in
Awardit : Invitation to investors presentation - Quarterly report, Q2 2021

08/16/2021
On august 20 at 11.00 AM Niklas Lundqvist (CEO) gives an investors presentation about Awardit and the quarterly report of Q2 2021.

The report will be publically available at 08.30 AM and will simultaneously be published on the webbsite of Awardit.

The presentation will be held via Microsoft Teams, please connect using via this link.

For further information, please contact:
CEO: Niklas Lundqvist
Phone: +46 704 82 20 74
E-mail: niklas.lundqvist@awardit.com

Disclaimer

Awardit AB (publ) published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
