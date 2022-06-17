Log in
    AWRE   US05453N1000

AWARE, INC.

(AWRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
2.160 USD   -6.49%
05:54pAWARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/15Aware to Exhibit Secure, Fraud-Resistant Mobile Authentication Solutions at ID4Africa 2022
AQ
06/01Aware Addresses Global Demand for Financial Services Fraud Prevention
AQ
Aware : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Barcelo David Brian
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AWARE INC /MA/ [AWRE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AWARE, INC. , 40 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BEDFORD MA 01730
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Barcelo David Brian
C/O AWARE, INC.
40 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE
BEDFORD, MA01730

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ David B. Barcelo 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Fifty percent of the option will vest on February 24, 2023, with the remainder vesting in 24 equal monthly installments starting on March 24, 2023.
(2) Vests in 16 equal quarterly installments on the last day of each quarter from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Aware Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,38 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,0 M 50,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart AWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Eckel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Brian Barcelo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brent P. Johnstone Chairman
Mohamed Lazzouni Chief Technology Officer
John Springs Stafford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWARE, INC.-26.67%50
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.16%1 832 139
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.01%46 107
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.71%44 283
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.53%42 134
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.73%38 904