Awilco Drilling : AWDR AGM Notice 2023

To approve the proposition for remuneration for the Nomination Committee up to an aggregate amount of £6,500 for the calendar year ended 31 December 2022.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Mr Sigurd E. Thorvildsen as a director of the Company and the Chairman of the board of directors;

To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the directors' report and auditor's report on those accounts and including the balance sheet for the Company which has been prepared by the Company's directors and accountants dated 26 May 2023 (the "Balance Sheet").

NOTICE HAS BEEN GIVEN that an ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Company will be held at the Company's offices of 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL on 26 June 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

Note 1: The Company is not contemplating making any political donations of any sort in the coming year and hence no resolution is proposed regarding political donations.

11. To authorise a general meeting of the Company, other than an annual general meeting, to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Conditional upon the passing of resolution 9 above, the directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 8 above in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall expire on at the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 15 months after the date of the passing of this resolution.

To approve, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, that the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £8,000,000 provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the date of the Company's next annual general meeting or 30 June 2024, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted and the directors may allot shares in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution has expired.

Euronext Securities Oslo (ESO) Shareholders

1. As your beneficial entitlement to shares of the Company is registered with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "ESO") and such shares are registered in the name of Nordic Issuer Services AS ("NIS") (on behalf of the ESO Register) in the Company's register of members located in the United Kingdom, attending, voting and speaking at the above-mentioned general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on 26 June 2023 (the "Meeting") will have to be executed through NIS.

Note 1. Above does not constitute any recommendations or advice on behalf of, or from NIS. You are recommended to seek legal and/or financial advice from your preferred advisor should you have any questions related to note 1. And/or to the information contained in documents to which this notice is attached. You or your advisor may contact the issuer of the documents for guidance; this is including, but not limited to, any exercise of (indirect) shareholder rights you may have and/or should want to exercise. NIS may on direct request give technical guidance on how to retire your interest in the issuer of the documents to which this notice is attached from the ESO for the purpose of you being entered into the Register of Members, i.e. the primary register of the issuer referred to, in order for you to exercise any shareholder rights, as applicable, directly against the issuer, or any other third parties, including, but not limited to, any compulsory buy-out ("squeeze out") proceedings or any other legal or litigation proceedings.

