Awilco Drilling PLC: Contemplated Private Placement

Aberdeen, 21st December 2022

Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling” or the “Company”) is contemplating a private placement of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (the “Offer Shares” or “New Shares”) raising gross proceeds up to the NOK equivalent of up to USD 8 million (the “Private Placement” or the “Offering”).

The Company has received pre-subscriptions from existing shareholders amounting to USD 4.2 million, including inter alia pre-subscriptions by Awilhelmsen Offshore AS (currently holding 37.1% of the share capital), QVT Family Office Fund LP (currently holding 9.8% of the share capital) and Akastor AS (currently holding 5.6% of the share capital).

The Board of Directors (the "Board") intends to conduct, subject to completion of the Private Placement and certain other conditions, a subsequent offering of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of up to USD 2 million at the same subscription price as the Offer Price in the Private Placement to existing shareholders in the Company as of 21st December 2022 (as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter) who were not offered Offer Shares in the Private Placement and are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the “Subsequent Offering”). Non-tradable subscription rights will be awarded. Completion of a Subsequent Offering is subject to approval by the Board, and the Board may at its discretion decide not to proceed with or cancel any Subsequent Offering. The subsequent offering is expected to be fully guaranteed by Awilhelmsen Offshore AS and QVT Family Office Fund LP.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance Awilco Drillings' two arbitration cases against Keppel FELS Limited to their conclusions which is expected to take place no earlier than 2Q 2023 and 4Q 2023 for the two rigs.

The final number of Offer Shares and subscription price per Offer Share (the “Offer Price”) in the Private Placement is to be determined by the Board through a bookbuilding process to be conducted by the Manager (as defined below).

Awilco Drilling has engaged Clarksons Securities AS as financial advisor which will act as Sole Manager and Bookrunner (the "Manager") in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement will be directed towards certain Norwegian and international institutional investors subject to applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus requirements, (i) outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") and (ii) in the United States to investors that are either "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act or to "major U.S. institutional investors, as defined in SEC Rule 15a-6 to the United States Exchange Act of 1934. The minimum application and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000, provided that Awilco Drilling reserves the right to, at its sole discretion; allocate lower amounts to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements set forth in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses for securities and ancillary regulations are available.

The bookbuilding period will start on 21st December 2022 at 16:30 CET and end on 22nd December 2022 at 08:00 CET. Awilco Drilling reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly. Allocation of New Shares will be determined on or about 22nd December 2022 by the Board at its sole discretion and in consultation with the Manager. The Board will give preference to existing shareholders and pre-sounded investors. Other allocation criteria may include pre-subscription, order size, timeliness of the order, sector knowledge, investment history, perceived investor quality and appliable selling restrictions in the Private Placement. Settlement of the Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment (DVP) basis on or about 28 December 2022. DVP settlement of the Offer Shares is expected to be facilitated by a pre-payment agreement between the Company and the Manager (the "Pre-Payment Agreement").

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to (i) all necessary corporate resolutions for consummating the Private Placement being validly made by the Company, including without limitation relevant approvals and resolutions by the Board, (ii) the Pre-Payment Agreement remaining unmodified and in full force and effect and (iii) the Offer Shares having been fully paid and legally issued and delivered in VPS. The Company will announce the number of Offer Shares to be issued and allocated in the Private Placement through a stock exchange notice expected to be published on 22nd December 2022.

The Company has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the rules on equal treatment under Euronext Growth Rule Book II and Oslo Børs' Guidelines for equal treatment, and is of the opinion that the contemplated Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Company is in urgent need of new capital, and the delays involved in conducting a rights offering would leave the Company without the required funding for a sustained period. Further, the Board intends to carry out the Subsequent Offering following completion of the Private Placement that, if carried out, is expected to allow existing shareholders who are not offered to participate in the Private Placement the opportunity to maintain their pro rata ownership. As a consequence of the Private Placement structure, the shareholders' preferential rights to subscribe for the New Shares will be deviated from.

Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as Norwegian legal counsel to Awilco Drilling.

For further information about the Private Placement please contact:

Mathis Røe, Dealrunner Clarksons Securities AS: +47 99 71 26 68

Truls Chr. Trøan, Head of Investment Banking Clarksons Securities AS: +47 41 40 19 37

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64

The information in this announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation for Awilco Drilling. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Erik Jacobs, CEO, on the time and date provided.

