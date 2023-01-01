Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Awilco Drilling PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWDR   NO0012740218

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-12-29
32.00 NOK   +6.56%
12:47pAwilco Drilling Plc : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
GL
2022Correction : Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of
PU
2022Correction : Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

01/01/2023 | 12:47pm EST
On 30 December 2022, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased 77,672 Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 20 per share. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 82,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric David Jacobs Chief Executive Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Synne Syrrist Independent Non-Executive Director
John Nicol Simpson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC0.00%15
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.00%12 981
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED38.95%9 321
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.109.16%5 224
VALARIS LIMITED87.83%5 084
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC52.36%5 079