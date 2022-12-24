Advanced search
    AWDR   NO0012740218

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-12-22
34.56 NOK   -34.57%
PU
GL
PU
Correction: Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
  • 24th December 2022
  • Posted by: Awilco Drilling
  • Category: 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Awilco Drilling PLC (the "Company") published on 21 December 2022, regarding the successful private placement of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Certain of the Company's primary insiders and their close associates have subscribed and been allocated new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts in the Private Placement as further described in the attached forms.

Aberdeen, 24 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Erik Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64, ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of MAR (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse) as implemented in Norway in accordance with section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling plc published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
