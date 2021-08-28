Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Awilco Drilling PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of

08/28/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Home 2021 AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of Trade of
AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of Trade of
  • 28th August 2021
  • Posted by: Awilco Drilling
  • Category: 2021

On 27 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP ('QVT') purchased in the open market 58,481 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc ('Awilco Drilling') at a price of NOK 3.9 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,012,344 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.18% of the registered share capital. QVT's CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling plc published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 06:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
