AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of

On 27 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP ('QVT') purchased in the open market 58,481 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc ('Awilco Drilling') at a price of NOK 3.9 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,012,344 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.18% of the registered share capital. QVT's CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.