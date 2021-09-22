Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Awilco Drilling PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home 2021 AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of Trade of
AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of Trade of
  • 22nd September 2021
  • Posted by: Awilco Drilling
  • Category: 2021

On 21 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP ("QVT") purchased in the open market 4,958 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc ("Awilco Drilling") at a price of NOK 3.9505 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,178,863 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.49% of the registered share capital. QVT's CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AWILCO DRILLING PLC
02:12aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
02:08aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
09/21AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
09/20AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
09/20AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
09/16AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
09/16AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
09/14AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
09/14AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
09/09AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 64,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 25,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 0,11 $
Spread / Average Target -75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric David Jacobs Chief Executive Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Synne Syrrist Independent Non-Executive Director
John Nicol Simpson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC-14.41%25
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.61%8 487
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION24.59%5 915
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.11.14%2 777
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 304
TRANSOCEAN LTD.38.10%2 084