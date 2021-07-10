Log in
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
AWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of primary

07/10/2021 | 10:20am EDT
AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of primary
  • 10th July 2021
  • Posted by: Awilco Drilling
  • Category: 2021

On 8 July 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP ('QVT') purchased in the open market 20,386 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc ('Awilco Drilling') at a price of NOK 3.3 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 4,881,167 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 8.94% of the registered share capital. QVT's CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling PLC.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling plc published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 14:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
