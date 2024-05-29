Awilco Drilling PLC
Report and Financial Statements
31 December 2023
Awilco Drilling PLC
Directors
Sigurd Thorvildsen
Henrik Fougner
Daniel Gold
John Simpson
Synne Syrrist
Secretary
Burness Paull LLP
50 Lothian Road
Festival Square
Edinburgh
EH3 9WJ
Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP
4th Floor
2 Marischal Square
Broad Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1BL
Bankers
DNB Bank ASA
8th Floor
The Walbrook Building
25 Walbrook London EC4N 8AF
Registered Office
Suite 1
7th Floor
50 Broadway London SW1H 0BL
Awilco Drilling PLC
Strategic report
Corporate Strategy and business model
Awilco Drilling PLC's ('the Group') strategy is to pursue the arbitration proceedings between Keppel FELS Shipyard and the former rig owning subsidiary companies, Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd and Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. to a conclusion. During 2020, the vessel construction contracts for two semi-submersible rigs being built in Singapore were terminated, and the subsidiary companies entered into arbitration proceedings with the rig construction company. During April 2023, Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd received the arbitration tribunal's ruling which awarded in favour of Keppel FELS.
The second arbitration process between Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd and the shipyard continued as planned and commenced on 2 May 2023. In November 2023, the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd, for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. Following an unsuccessful application for leave to appeal, the award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.
Going Concern
The Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. As a result of this, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern.
Principal activity
The principal activity of the Group during the year was to continue the arbitration processes with Keppel FELS shipyard.
Business review and future developments
The main focus during the year was on the remaining arbitration processes. The final hearing for Nordic Winter was held on 13 January 2023 and as noted above, the arbitration ruling was awarded in favour of Keppel FELS. Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd made no appeal against the decision and on 30 June 2023, it was subsequently placed into liquidation.
The final hearing for Nordic Spring was held on 4 July 2023 and in November 2023 the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. In January 2024, Keppel FELS lodged an application for leave to appeal the award of the tribunal with the High Court and during May 2024, the application was denied. The award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions for the Group will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.
Performance
The Group's financial performance during the year was as follows:
2023
2022
US$000
US$000
Revenue
-
-
Operating profit /(loss)
111,516
(145,101)
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to equity shareholders
111,625
(145,357)
Operating loss margin %
n/a
n/a
Number of employees and contractors at year end
4
8
The Group had nil rig operating expenses (2022: US$ 4.9 million) relating to rig operating costs included
in cost of sales. General and administration expenses were US$ 14.1 million (2022: US$ 20.2 million). This included US$ 10.4 million in respect of legal fees and other costs in support of the arbitration processes. (2022 : US$ 15.1 million). The Group had a gain on liquidation of the subsidiaries of US$ 125.4 million (2022 : nil).
Awilco Drilling PLC
Strategic report (continued)
Business review and future developments (continued)
Performance (continued)
Following the disposal of both of the Company's drilling rigs in the prior year, the Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. The principal KPIs are in respect of maintaining an adequate cash buffer to meet the ongoing obligations of the Company.
Principal risks and uncertainties
Following the disposal of the rigs and no ongoing rig operations, the principal risks are now in respect of liquidity and legal risks.
Liquidity
As described in Note 25 to the financial statements, the Group's objective is to maintain sufficient liquidity in order to support the needs of the business and meet liabilities as they fall due. During May 2024, the Group successfully signed a short-term loan with Awilhelmsen Offshore AS and QVT. The loan is for a total of USD two million, structured as a drawdown facility.
Legal risks
The Group values its reputation and aims to carry out business in a fair and open manner. Despite this the Group may become subject to claims during the course of its business. During 2020, the vessel construction contracts for two semi-submersible drilling rigs being built in Singapore, were terminated. The Group's subsidiary companies entered into arbitration with the rig construction company, with the first arbitration process now concluded. The rig construction contracts were entered into on a non-recourse basis to the parent company or wider group. In order to mitigate any possible risk of cash outflow, the Group has established a dedicated team and has engaged specialist legal advisors to support the actions taken.
Corporate Social Responsibility
The Company recognises its duty to stakeholders to operate the business in an ethical and responsible manner. It is committed to developing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, recognising that it can play a major part in its operations. This report does not contain information about any policies of the Company in relation to social community and human rights issues since it is not considered necessary for an understanding of the development, performance or position of the Company's business activities. During the period when operational activities were being performed, the following core values were applicable:
Core Values
Simple is Best - Our systems and procedures shall be clear, concise and effective, ensuring we deliver on our promises.
Engagement - We will be a company of choice, valuing our work force, listening and responding to employees, clients and partners.
Efficiency - We will consistently meet our clients' expectations by providing competent people, reliable equipment and smart systems.
Flexibility - We will encourage challenge and creativity in order to deliver optimised performance and continuous improvement.
Performance - We will get it right first time; consistently delivering success.
Awilco Drilling PLC
Strategic report (continued)
Corporate Social Responsibility (continued)
Environmental matters
As a result of rig disposals, the Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs so has no significant environmental matters to consider. The responsibility for minimising environmental impact in relation to the disposal of rigs passed to the buyers.
Anti-bribery and corruption
The Company requires its employees to observe the highest standards of business and personal ethics in the conduct of their duties and responsibilities. The Company has a specific Anti-Bribery and Corruption policy to ensure compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and corruption regulations and to ensure the Company's business is conducted in a socially responsible manner.
Policy
The Company's employment policies and procedures are described in detail in the Staff Handbook, which is available to all employees via the Business Management System (BMS). The Company's Code of Conduct - Values and Ethics document sets out the basic principles to guide all employees and officers of the Company on how they must conduct themselves to seek to avoid even the appearance of improper behaviour. To help ensure compliance, the Company requires that employees, officers and directors review the policy and acknowledge their understanding and adherence in writing on an annual basis.
Equal opportunities and diversity
The Company is committed to equal opportunities and treats all employees with respect and dignity and ensures that decisions are taken without reference to irrelevant or discriminatory criteria. The Company does not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination and is committed to promoting equality of opportunity and diversity for all personnel and will address any unlawful discrimination in every aspect of its operations.
As at 31 December 2023, the number of directors and employees was as follows:
Male
Female
Directors
4
1
Employees:
Senior Managers
1
-
Other staff - onshore
-
3
Health and Wellbeing
It is important to the Company that it supports its employees in their health and wellbeing. The Company operates a flexible benefit scheme that is available to all members of staff and includes benefits such as leisure club membership, private medical and dental insurance, a health screening service and an Employee Assistance Programme.
Absence Management
The Group has an established absence management procedure, to support employees during periods of sickness absence whilst ensuring the efficient and effective running of the organisation.
2023
2022
Group sick leave (as a percentage of total hours worked)
0.0%
0.6%
Awilco Drilling PLC
Strategic report (continued)
Section 172
The Board of Directors have taken account of stakeholder views when making key decisions that impact the company and its stakeholders. The following matrix provides some examples of how, during the year, consideration was given to key stakeholders, being employees, investors, customers, suppliers, regulators and society in general. In the future, if activity is not increased again, many of these issues may no longer be relevant.
Stakeholder
Strategic Issue
Engagement
Outcome
Key Decision
Employees
Fair compensation
Market analysis is
Pay levels for
Due to disposal of
and benefits
performed to ensure
existing
rigs and
package for
compensation levels
employees were
discontinued
employees
are competitive in
considered to be
operations, the
prevailing market.
fair and
decision was
See also
competitive
taken to make the
commitment
within the
offshore personnel
expressed by the
industry.
and the majority
Board in respect of
of onshore
"Health and
personnel
Wellbeing" of
redundant. A few
employees on page
key onshore
4.
positions were
retained to
support the
ongoing
arbitration
process.
Investors
Continue to seek
Information is
No new outcomes
The Company
growth
shared with
in respect of
successfully
opportunities that
investors in the
investment
completed a
offer attractive
form of half
opportunities at
private placement
returns to
yearly and annual
this time.
to raise new
investors
financial reports
equity through the
and press release
issue of new
disclosures are
shares.
required.
Additionally, half
The proceeds of
yearly
the equity issue
presentations held
will be used to
and available on
support the
the Company
ongoing
website. Regular
arbitration process
one to one
until its
investor meetings
conclusion.
are also held.
Awilco Drilling PLC
Strategic report (continued)
Section 172 (continued)
Stakeholder
Strategic Issue
Engagement
Outcome
Key Decision
Customers
Customer
When
the
Customer
surveys
No key decisions
Satisfaction
Company
was
in
feedback
were
at this time.
an
operational
part
of
the
phase,
customers
company KPIs.
were requested to
Scoring
in
this
provide feedback
area
was
more
on
a
variety
of
than
satisfactory
areas to ensure the
during prior years.
company
was
performing
in
accordance
with,
or
better
than,
customer
expectations.
Suppliers
Selection of key
Suppliers invited
Policies,
No key decisions
suppliers and
to tender and
procedures and
at this time
high-level
purchasing
scrutiny by the
purchases. Ensure
procedures require
Board ensures
that vendors are
fair and
vendor selection
paid on a timely
transparent
criteria is a robust
manner.
selection of
process.
vendors. Refer
also paragraph on
Investment
Appraisal" on
page 18 of the
annual report.
Regulators
Accreditation and
Details of
Achievement and
The Company's
compliance with
standards
continued
has suspended its
regulatory
achieved are
certification of
ISO 14001
standards.
detailed under
compliance
accredited
"Health, Safety
through external
Environmental
and Environment"
HSE audits
Managements
on page 6 of the
ensures company
System (EMS) to
2021 annual
operates at, or
reflect the sale of
report.
above, the
its remaining
standards required
assets however
by the regulatory
the Company
bodies that govern
remains
the industry.
committed to its
previously stated
goals with regards
to environmental
protection.
Awilco Drilling PLC
Directors' report
Registered No. 7114196
The Directors present their report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. These financial statements have been prepared under UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (UK- adopted IAS).
Results and dividends
The profit after taxation for the year amounted to US$ 111.6 million (2022: US$ 145.4 million loss).
There were no dividends paid during the year. (2022: nil)
Future developments
See Strategic Report pages 2-7.
Directors
The directors who served the Company during the year were as follows:
Sigurd Thorvildsen
Henrik Fougner
Daniel Gold
John Simpson
Synne Syrrist
Financial instruments
The Group's financial risk management objectives and policies are discussed further in Note 25 on pages 64-66 of the financial statements.
Directors' liability
The Company insures its directors and officers against liability in respect of proceedings brought by third parties, subject to the conditions set out in the UK Companies Act 2006.
Directors and their interests
None of the directors listed above had any direct interest in the Company's shares.
Major interest in shares
The Company has been notified of the following interests representing 3% or more of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 29 May 2024.
No of shares
Percentage holding
Awilhelmsen Offshore AS
7,897,748
54.0%
BNP Paribas
2,569,083
17.6%
State Street Bank and Trust Comp
1,019,000
7.0%
Akastor AS
998,632
6.8%
The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV
806,896
5.5%
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
500,000
3.4%
QVT Financial LP with affiliated and related parties owned 4,399,200 shares at 29 May 2024, a total of 30.1% of the Company's share capital.
Awilco Drilling PLC
Directors' report (continued)
Corporate governance
The information given in the corporate governance statement is set out on pages 13-19.
Going concern
As noted in the Strategic report, the Group is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern (Note 2).
Greenhouse gas emissions
The Company's greenhouse gas emissions are categorised between two categories: direct emissions (from rig power generation and loss of refrigerants) and indirect emissions (from purchased electricity for onshore offices). All figures reported are in relation to energy consumed in the United Kingdom and offshore area.
All emissions from the facilities over which the Company has direct operational control were included. The Companies Act 2006 requires reporting on the following greenhouse gases:
- Carbon dioxide ("CO2");
- Methane ("CH4");
- Nitrous Oxide ("N2O");
- Hydrofluorocarbons ("HFCs");
- Perfluorocarbons ("PFCs"); and
- Sulphur Hexafluoride ("SF6").
PFCs and SF6 are not emitted, and therefore not considered in this report.
This information was collected and reported in line with the methodology set out in the UK Government's Environmental Reporting Guidelines, 2019. Emissions have been calculated using the latest conversion factors provided by the UK Government. Greenhouse gas emissions are reported in tonnes (t) carbon dioxide equivalents ("CO2e"). Calculations are performed using the emission factors and global warming potential for each chemical compound, which are in accordance with the current guidance from the UK Government GHG Conversion Factors for Company Reporting 2022. The 2023 annual CO2e emitted from operations was nil.
For the year ended 31 December 2023, the estimated carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO2e") gas emissions were nil compared to 1,749 tonnes for the year ended 31 December 2022. Reduction of direct emissions reflects the sale of both rigs during 2022.
