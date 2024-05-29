Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report

Corporate Strategy and business model

Awilco Drilling PLC's ('the Group') strategy is to pursue the arbitration proceedings between Keppel FELS Shipyard and the former rig owning subsidiary companies, Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd and Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. to a conclusion. During 2020, the vessel construction contracts for two semi-submersible rigs being built in Singapore were terminated, and the subsidiary companies entered into arbitration proceedings with the rig construction company. During April 2023, Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd received the arbitration tribunal's ruling which awarded in favour of Keppel FELS.

The second arbitration process between Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd and the shipyard continued as planned and commenced on 2 May 2023. In November 2023, the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd, for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. Following an unsuccessful application for leave to appeal, the award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.

Going Concern

The Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. As a result of this, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Group during the year was to continue the arbitration processes with Keppel FELS shipyard.

Business review and future developments

The main focus during the year was on the remaining arbitration processes. The final hearing for Nordic Winter was held on 13 January 2023 and as noted above, the arbitration ruling was awarded in favour of Keppel FELS. Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd made no appeal against the decision and on 30 June 2023, it was subsequently placed into liquidation.

The final hearing for Nordic Spring was held on 4 July 2023 and in November 2023 the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. In January 2024, Keppel FELS lodged an application for leave to appeal the award of the tribunal with the High Court and during May 2024, the application was denied. The award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions for the Group will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.

Performance The Group's financial performance during the year was as follows: 2023 2022 US$000 US$000 Revenue - - Operating profit /(loss) 111,516 (145,101) Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to equity shareholders 111,625 (145,357) Operating loss margin % n/a n/a Number of employees and contractors at year end 4 8

The Group had nil rig operating expenses (2022: US$ 4.9 million) relating to rig operating costs included

in cost of sales. General and administration expenses were US$ 14.1 million (2022: US$ 20.2 million). This included US$ 10.4 million in respect of legal fees and other costs in support of the arbitration processes. (2022 : US$ 15.1 million). The Group had a gain on liquidation of the subsidiaries of US$ 125.4 million (2022 : nil).