Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report

Corporate Strategy and business model

Awilco Drilling PLC's ('the Group') strategy is to pursue the arbitration proceedings between Keppel FELS Shipyard and the former rig owning subsidiary companies, Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd and Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. to a conclusion. During 2020, the vessel construction contracts for two semi-submersible rigs being built in Singapore were terminated, and the subsidiary companies entered into arbitration proceedings with the rig construction company. During April 2023, Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd received the arbitration tribunal's ruling which awarded in favour of Keppel FELS.

The second arbitration process between Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd and the shipyard continued as planned and commenced on 2 May 2023. In November 2023, the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd, for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. Following an unsuccessful application for leave to appeal, the award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.

Going Concern

The Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. As a result of this, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Group during the year was to continue the arbitration processes with Keppel FELS shipyard.

Business review and future developments

The main focus during the year was on the remaining arbitration processes. The final hearing for Nordic Winter was held on 13 January 2023 and as noted above, the arbitration ruling was awarded in favour of Keppel FELS. Awilco Rig 1 Pte Ltd made no appeal against the decision and on 30 June 2023, it was subsequently placed into liquidation.

The final hearing for Nordic Spring was held on 4 July 2023 and in November 2023 the arbitration ruling was received in favour of Awilco Rig 2 Pte Ltd for the amount of US$ 43.0 million, plus interest and costs. In January 2024, Keppel FELS lodged an application for leave to appeal the award of the tribunal with the High Court and during May 2024, the application was denied. The award, along with the associated interest and costs is now due and payable. No future decisions for the Group will be made until the proceeds of the award have been received.

Performance

The Group's financial performance during the year was as follows:

2023

2022

US$000

US$000

Revenue

-

-

Operating profit /(loss)

111,516

(145,101)

Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to equity shareholders

111,625

(145,357)

Operating loss margin %

n/a

n/a

Number of employees and contractors at year end

4

8

The Group had nil rig operating expenses (2022: US$ 4.9 million) relating to rig operating costs included

in cost of sales. General and administration expenses were US$ 14.1 million (2022: US$ 20.2 million). This included US$ 10.4 million in respect of legal fees and other costs in support of the arbitration processes. (2022 : US$ 15.1 million). The Group had a gain on liquidation of the subsidiaries of US$ 125.4 million (2022 : nil).

Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report (continued)

Business review and future developments (continued)

Performance (continued)

Following the disposal of both of the Company's drilling rigs in the prior year, the Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. The principal KPIs are in respect of maintaining an adequate cash buffer to meet the ongoing obligations of the Company.

Principal risks and uncertainties

Following the disposal of the rigs and no ongoing rig operations, the principal risks are now in respect of liquidity and legal risks.

Liquidity

As described in Note 25 to the financial statements, the Group's objective is to maintain sufficient liquidity in order to support the needs of the business and meet liabilities as they fall due. During May 2024, the Group successfully signed a short-term loan with Awilhelmsen Offshore AS and QVT. The loan is for a total of USD two million, structured as a drawdown facility.

Legal risks

The Group values its reputation and aims to carry out business in a fair and open manner. Despite this the Group may become subject to claims during the course of its business. During 2020, the vessel construction contracts for two semi-submersible drilling rigs being built in Singapore, were terminated. The Group's subsidiary companies entered into arbitration with the rig construction company, with the first arbitration process now concluded. The rig construction contracts were entered into on a non-recourse basis to the parent company or wider group. In order to mitigate any possible risk of cash outflow, the Group has established a dedicated team and has engaged specialist legal advisors to support the actions taken.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company recognises its duty to stakeholders to operate the business in an ethical and responsible manner. It is committed to developing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, recognising that it can play a major part in its operations. This report does not contain information about any policies of the Company in relation to social community and human rights issues since it is not considered necessary for an understanding of the development, performance or position of the Company's business activities. During the period when operational activities were being performed, the following core values were applicable:

Core Values

Simple is Best - Our systems and procedures shall be clear, concise and effective, ensuring we deliver on our promises.

Engagement - We will be a company of choice, valuing our work force, listening and responding to employees, clients and partners.

Efficiency - We will consistently meet our clients' expectations by providing competent people, reliable equipment and smart systems.

Flexibility - We will encourage challenge and creativity in order to deliver optimised performance and continuous improvement.

Performance - We will get it right first time; consistently delivering success.

Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report (continued)

Corporate Social Responsibility (continued)

Environmental matters

As a result of rig disposals, the Company is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs so has no significant environmental matters to consider. The responsibility for minimising environmental impact in relation to the disposal of rigs passed to the buyers.

Anti-bribery and corruption

The Company requires its employees to observe the highest standards of business and personal ethics in the conduct of their duties and responsibilities. The Company has a specific Anti-Bribery and Corruption policy to ensure compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and corruption regulations and to ensure the Company's business is conducted in a socially responsible manner.

Policy

The Company's employment policies and procedures are described in detail in the Staff Handbook, which is available to all employees via the Business Management System (BMS). The Company's Code of Conduct - Values and Ethics document sets out the basic principles to guide all employees and officers of the Company on how they must conduct themselves to seek to avoid even the appearance of improper behaviour. To help ensure compliance, the Company requires that employees, officers and directors review the policy and acknowledge their understanding and adherence in writing on an annual basis.

Equal opportunities and diversity

The Company is committed to equal opportunities and treats all employees with respect and dignity and ensures that decisions are taken without reference to irrelevant or discriminatory criteria. The Company does not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination and is committed to promoting equality of opportunity and diversity for all personnel and will address any unlawful discrimination in every aspect of its operations.

As at 31 December 2023, the number of directors and employees was as follows:

Male

Female

Directors

4

1

Employees:

Senior Managers

1

-

Other staff - onshore

-

3

Health and Wellbeing

It is important to the Company that it supports its employees in their health and wellbeing. The Company operates a flexible benefit scheme that is available to all members of staff and includes benefits such as leisure club membership, private medical and dental insurance, a health screening service and an Employee Assistance Programme.

Absence Management

The Group has an established absence management procedure, to support employees during periods of sickness absence whilst ensuring the efficient and effective running of the organisation.

2023

2022

Group sick leave (as a percentage of total hours worked)

0.0%

0.6%

Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report (continued)

Section 172

The Board of Directors have taken account of stakeholder views when making key decisions that impact the company and its stakeholders. The following matrix provides some examples of how, during the year, consideration was given to key stakeholders, being employees, investors, customers, suppliers, regulators and society in general. In the future, if activity is not increased again, many of these issues may no longer be relevant.

Stakeholder

Strategic Issue

Engagement

Outcome

Key Decision

Employees

Fair compensation

Market analysis is

Pay levels for

Due to disposal of

and benefits

performed to ensure

existing

rigs and

package for

compensation levels

employees were

discontinued

employees

are competitive in

considered to be

operations, the

prevailing market.

fair and

decision was

See also

competitive

taken to make the

commitment

within the

offshore personnel

expressed by the

industry.

and the majority

Board in respect of

of onshore

"Health and

personnel

Wellbeing" of

redundant. A few

employees on page

key onshore

4.

positions were

retained to

support the

ongoing

arbitration

process.

Investors

Continue to seek

Information is

No new outcomes

The Company

growth

shared with

in respect of

successfully

opportunities that

investors in the

investment

completed a

offer attractive

form of half

opportunities at

private placement

returns to

yearly and annual

this time.

to raise new

investors

financial reports

equity through the

and press release

issue of new

disclosures are

shares.

required.

Additionally, half

The proceeds of

yearly

the equity issue

presentations held

will be used to

and available on

support the

the Company

ongoing

website. Regular

arbitration process

one to one

until its

investor meetings

conclusion.

are also held.

Awilco Drilling PLC

Strategic report (continued)

Section 172 (continued)

Stakeholder

Strategic Issue

Engagement

Outcome

Key Decision

Customers

Customer

When

the

Customer

surveys

No key decisions

Satisfaction

Company

was

in

feedback

were

at this time.

an

operational

part

of

the

phase,

customers

company KPIs.

were requested to

Scoring

in

this

provide feedback

area

was

more

on

a

variety

of

than

satisfactory

areas to ensure the

during prior years.

company

was

performing

in

accordance

with,

or

better

than,

customer

expectations.

Suppliers

Selection of key

Suppliers invited

Policies,

No key decisions

suppliers and

to tender and

procedures and

at this time

high-level

purchasing

scrutiny by the

purchases. Ensure

procedures require

Board ensures

that vendors are

fair and

vendor selection

paid on a timely

transparent

criteria is a robust

manner.

selection of

process.

vendors. Refer

also paragraph on

Investment

Appraisal" on

page 18 of the

annual report.

Regulators

Accreditation and

Details of

Achievement and

The Company's

compliance with

standards

continued

has suspended its

regulatory

achieved are

certification of

ISO 14001

standards.

detailed under

compliance

accredited

"Health, Safety

through external

Environmental

and Environment"

HSE audits

Managements

on page 6 of the

ensures company

System (EMS) to

2021 annual

operates at, or

reflect the sale of

report.

above, the

its remaining

standards required

assets however

by the regulatory

the Company

bodies that govern

remains

the industry.

committed to its

previously stated

goals with regards

to environmental

protection.

Awilco Drilling PLC

Directors' report

Registered No. 7114196

The Directors present their report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. These financial statements have been prepared under UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (UK- adopted IAS).

Results and dividends

The profit after taxation for the year amounted to US$ 111.6 million (2022: US$ 145.4 million loss).

There were no dividends paid during the year. (2022: nil)

Future developments

See Strategic Report pages 2-7.

Directors

The directors who served the Company during the year were as follows:

Sigurd Thorvildsen

Henrik Fougner

Daniel Gold

John Simpson

Synne Syrrist

Financial instruments

The Group's financial risk management objectives and policies are discussed further in Note 25 on pages 64-66 of the financial statements.

Directors' liability

The Company insures its directors and officers against liability in respect of proceedings brought by third parties, subject to the conditions set out in the UK Companies Act 2006.

Directors and their interests

None of the directors listed above had any direct interest in the Company's shares.

Major interest in shares

The Company has been notified of the following interests representing 3% or more of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 29 May 2024.

No of shares

Percentage holding

Awilhelmsen Offshore AS

7,897,748

54.0%

BNP Paribas

2,569,083

17.6%

State Street Bank and Trust Comp

1,019,000

7.0%

Akastor AS

998,632

6.8%

The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV

806,896

5.5%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

500,000

3.4%

QVT Financial LP with affiliated and related parties owned 4,399,200 shares at 29 May 2024, a total of 30.1% of the Company's share capital.

Awilco Drilling PLC

Directors' report (continued)

Corporate governance

The information given in the corporate governance statement is set out on pages 13-19.

Going concern

As noted in the Strategic report, the Group is no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a basis other than going concern (Note 2).

Greenhouse gas emissions

The Company's greenhouse gas emissions are categorised between two categories: direct emissions (from rig power generation and loss of refrigerants) and indirect emissions (from purchased electricity for onshore offices). All figures reported are in relation to energy consumed in the United Kingdom and offshore area.

All emissions from the facilities over which the Company has direct operational control were included. The Companies Act 2006 requires reporting on the following greenhouse gases:

  • Carbon dioxide ("CO2");
  • Methane ("CH4");
  • Nitrous Oxide ("N2O");
  • Hydrofluorocarbons ("HFCs");
  • Perfluorocarbons ("PFCs"); and
  • Sulphur Hexafluoride ("SF6").

PFCs and SF6 are not emitted, and therefore not considered in this report.

This information was collected and reported in line with the methodology set out in the UK Government's Environmental Reporting Guidelines, 2019. Emissions have been calculated using the latest conversion factors provided by the UK Government. Greenhouse gas emissions are reported in tonnes (t) carbon dioxide equivalents ("CO2e"). Calculations are performed using the emission factors and global warming potential for each chemical compound, which are in accordance with the current guidance from the UK Government GHG Conversion Factors for Company Reporting 2022. The 2023 annual CO2e emitted from operations was nil.

For the year ended 31 December 2023, the estimated carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO2e") gas emissions were nil compared to 1,749 tonnes for the year ended 31 December 2022. Reduction of direct emissions reflects the sale of both rigs during 2022.

