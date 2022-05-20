Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Awilco Drilling PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 07:16:52 am EDT
3.460 NOK   -1.70%
07:37aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation
GL
07:36aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation
AQ
05/05Norway's Awilco Drilling Secures $4 Million Loan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation

05/20/2022 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Awilco Drilling PLC’s First Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 25 May 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Wednesday 25 May 2022, at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_NWQ4YzNiODItNjI1Zi00MzM4LWE1NzEtMjM4MTA0NjJlMDEz%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=05%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C68232d21f5144136953108da3a4cf38d%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637886399426773054%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1vTuU4SGJ1jzhuVpvhpR0P%2BFnWaoO9Z%2FwvXSgYg3kkk%3D&reserved=0

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 20 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about AWILCO DRILLING PLC
07:37aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation
GL
07:36aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation
AQ
05/05Norway's Awilco Drilling Secures $4 Million Loan
MT
05/04AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Short-term Financing
GL
05/04AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Short-term Financing
GL
05/04AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Sale of WilPhoenix
GL
05/04AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Sale of WilPhoenix
AQ
05/02Awilco Drilling Plc is placed in Penalty Bench
AQ
03/01Financial calendar
AQ
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Awilco Drilling PLC, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 64,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 19,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Average target price 0,11 $
Spread / Average Target -69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric David Jacobs Chief Executive Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Synne Syrrist Independent Non-Executive Director
John Nicol Simpson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC11.04%20
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-5.88%13 940
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED17.42%7 404
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.94.77%4 860
VALARIS LIMITED56.94%4 238
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-10.77%4 201