    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.570 NOK   -7.03%
AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation
GL
12:35pAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation
GL
AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Sale of WilHunter Concluded
GL
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation

08/07/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
Awilco Drilling PLC’s Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDMxYjFlNjItZTBkZC00ZTIyLTg0OTAtYzIyMjUyMGVmY2Vl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%2213406330-ee57-43ad-9fa7-ea6e572899d4%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%22458b2508-72ce-45ca-8967-b3180623e08e%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 3 August 2022


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


