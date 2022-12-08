Advanced search
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:43 2022-12-08 am EST
1.995 NOK   -2.68%
Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General

12/08/2022 | 07:43am EST
  • 8th December 2022
  • Posted by: Awilco Drilling
  • Category: 2022

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Thursday 8 December 2022 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

One of the resolutions passed relates to the application for de-listing of the shares of the Company from the Main List of the Oslo Stock Exchange. A formal application will be sent today, 8 December. The application for de-listing from the Main List is subject to simultaneous admission for trading on Euronext Growth. The de-listing from the Main List and first day of trading on Euronext Growth is expected to be on or around 14 December 2022.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.

Aberdeen, 8 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling plc published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
