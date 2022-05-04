Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Awilco Drilling PLC
  News
  Summary
    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/04 04:34:14 am EDT
4.400 NOK   +9.73%
03:46aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Sale of WilPhoenix
GL
03:45aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Sale of WilPhoenix
AQ
05/02Awilco Drilling Plc is placed in Penalty Bench
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Awilco Drilling PLC: Sale of WilPhoenix

05/04/2022 | 03:46am EDT
Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its fully owned subsidiary Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the sale of the WilPhoenix rig to Well-Safe Solutions Ltd. The agreed purchase price is USD 15.5 million. Expected time of delivery of the rig is on or around 1 June 2022.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. WilHunter, Awilco Drilling’s other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling.

Aberdeen, 4 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



