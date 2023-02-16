Awilco LNG : 2022 Q4 02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOURTH QUARTER AND PRELIMINARY 2022 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS 1) Awilco LNG achieved a net result of USD 4.9 million and profit per share of USD 0.04 for fourth quarter, up from a net loss of USD 5.1 million in third quarter 2022. The result for the year 2022 ended at USD 5.8 million and USD 0.04 per share

Net freight income of USD 16.2 million in fourth quarter 2022, up from USD 4.8 million in third quarter 2022. Net freight income for the year 2022 ended at USD 45.3 million

EBITDA fourth quarter 2022 ended at USD 12.1 million, up from USD 1.3 million in third quarter 2022. EBITDA for the year 2022 ended at USD 31.1 million

Vessel utilization was 93% for fourth quarter, up from 44% for third quarter, with a net TCE of USD 88,100 per day. For the full year 2022 utilization was 81% with a net TCE of USD 62,000 per day

In November the company signed an 18-month contract for WilForce that commenced at the end of January 2023 in direct continuation from the previous six-month charter

18-month contract for WilForce that commenced at the end of January 2023 in direct continuation from the previous six-month charter On February 15, 2023 the Board authorized a cash dividend payment of NOK 0.50 per share

A proposal for further quarterly dividend payments will be presented to the Annual General Meeting KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES 1) In USD millions, unless stated otherwise Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2022 2021 Freight income 16.8 8.1 51.5 59.6 Voyage related expenses 0.6 3.3 6.2 2.5 EBITDA 12.1 1.3 31.1 43.3 Net profit/(loss) 4.9 (5.1) 5.8 21.1 Total assets 348.1 346.2 348.1 356.7 Total equity 126.4 121.5 126.4 120.6 Gross interest-bearing debt 211.0 215.7 211.0 229.9 Cash and cash equivalents 26.1 24.3 26.1 23.6 Book equity ratio (in %) 36.3% 35.1% 36.3% 33.8% Please refer to definitions in Appendix A for descriptions of alternative performance measures AWILCO LNG ASA INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 1 / 12 Jon Skule Storheill, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report a full year profit of USD 5.8 million after a roller-coaster 2022 in the LNG market driven by world events. In the fourth quarter we resumed profitable on the back of increased earnings from spot and fixed rate contracts for both vessels. This is set to continue for the next years, and earnings can be expected to remain solid throughout the next two years. The market has as usual experienced a seasonal downturn at the start of the year on the back of a mild winter in Europe in combination with high LNG inventories. We expect the market conditions to improve throughout the year as energy security continue to be in focus, as it has been in 2022, and China returns to the market after reopening. The fixed earnings contracts enable the company to return value to our shareholders, starting with a payment in first quarter 2023 which will be proposed to be extended and affirmed at the Annual General Meeting" FINANCIAL REVIEW Income statement fourth quarter 2022 WilForce traded on a fixed rate contract throughout the entire fourth quarter while WilPride performed a spot voyage until she commenced a fixed rate contract at the start of December 2022. Due to a short idle period between the contracts for WilPride fleet utilisation for the period ended at 93%, significantly up from 44% utilization for the previous quarter. TCE earnings for fourth quarter ended at USD 88,100 per day, up from USD 24,800 per day in third quarter 2022. Freight income for the quarter totaled USD 16.8 million, up from USD 8.1 million in third quarter 2022, due to higher obtained rates and less idle days than experienced in the two previous quarters. Voyage related expenses, decreased to USD 0.6 million, from USD 3.3 million in third quarter 2022 as both vessels were on time charter contracts for most of the period. Net freight income for the quarter ended at USD 16.2 million compared to USD 4.8 million in third quarter 2022. Operating expenses came in at USD 2.9 million in fourth quarter compared to USD 2.8 million in previous quarter. Administration expenses were USD 1.3 million in fourth quarter 2022 compared to USD 0.7 million in third quarter. EBITDA for the quarter ended at USD 12.1 million, up from USD 1.3 million in third quarter 2022. Depreciation charges for the quarter were USD 3.1 million, the same as in the previous quarter. Net financial expenses were USD 4.0 million in fourth quarter 2022, up from USD 3.3 million third quarter. Interest expense on the vessels' financing in third quarter 2022 amounted to USD 4.2 million, up from USD 3.5 million in the previous quarter due to increased interest rates. Profits and profit per share for the quarter ended at USD 4.9 million and USD 0.04 respectively, up from a loss of USD 5.1 million in third quarter 2022. Income statement full year 2022 Freight income for the full year amounted to USD 51.5 million compared to USD 59.6 million in 2021. Fleet utilisation ended at 81 % compared to a 100% utilization in 2021, as both vessels had idle periods during 2022. Voyage related expenses increased from USD 2.4 million in 2021 to USD 6.2 million in 2022 mainly due to cost incurred during the idle period and positioning of the vessels for next employment. Operating expenses for the year were USD 11.0 million, up from USD 10.0 million in 2021. Administration expenses were USD 3.6 million in 2022, down from USD 3.9 in 2022 among others due to favorable development of USD/NOK exchange rate compared to previous year. AWILCO LNG ASA INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 2 / 12 Net financial expenses were USD 12.6 million in 2022, a significant increase from USD 9.6 million in 2021 which is mainly related to increased floating USD interest rates experienced during the year. Liquidity and financial position Cash and cash equivalents increased to USD 26.1 million at the end of the year, up from USD 24.3 million at the end of third quarter. The increase is mainly related to higher achieved rates in fourth quarter compared to third quarter. Interest-bearing debt net of capitalized and amortizing transaction costs was reduced by USD 4.5 million in the quarter to USD 207.6 million on December 31, 2022 in accordance with the repayment profile of the leases. The current portion of the interest-bearing debt constituted USD 18.8 million at quarter-end and represents the scheduled amortization for the 12 months after December 31, 2022. The Company is in compliance with all financial covenants on its financing obligations. Total book value of WilForce and WilPride was on December 31, 2022, USD 317.1 million after depreciation of USD 3.1 million and capitalized cost for engine overhauls of USD 0.4 million in fourth quarter. During 2022 the Company had scheduled overhaul of three main engines, two on WilPride and one on WilForce, at a total cost USD 2.3 million. This cost has been capitalized and will be amortized over the next four years. One additional overhaul originally scheduled for fourth quarter 2022 on WilForce was postponed to January 2023. Book equity on December 31, 2022 was USD 126.4 million and total assets was USD 348.1 million, giving an equity ratio of 36.3% at quarter-end, up from 35.1% as of September 30, 2022 and 33.8% as of December 31, 2021 Corporate development In May 2019 WilForce was involved in a collision with another vessel outside Singapore and in a trial related to liability Awilco LNG returned with a verdict of 75:25 in the Company's favor. The process to agree on quantum is ongoing and the parties are currently evaluating the claims. The process is slowly moving forward, and at the time of this report it is difficult to assess the date for a final closure of the case although we hope to receive settlement within the foreseeable future. No effects of the claim will be reflected in Awilco LNG's financial statements until the awarded compensation is determined and received. On February 15, 2023 the Board authorized a cash dividend payment of NOK 0.50 per share to the shareholders on record as of February 24, 2023. The shares in Awilco LNG ASA will be traded ex. dividend from and including February 23, 2023, and dividend will be paid on or about March 9, 2023. The dividend is classified as return of paid in capital. The Board of Directors approved a revised dividend policy in November 2022. The Board is committed to return value to shareholders and intend to distribute a substantial part of annual free cash flow, paid out quarterly, always subject to debt covenants, capital requirements and a robust cash buffer. MARKET UPDATE 2022 was a far from normal year in LNG shipping with high volatility during the year. Rates fell throughout the first quarter as the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to re-routing of US cargoes from Asia to Europe, implying shorter sailing distances and reduced utilization. Into the second quarter gas prices came down as consumption fell with winter coming to an end and cargoes again finding its way to Asia. During April and May the market looked to recover until the Freeport LNG terminal experienced an explosion and was closed for the rest of the year. A restart is currently expected at the end of February 2023 although there is still some uncertainty. The closure of Freeport AWILCO LNG ASA INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 3 / 12 LNG, counting for approximately 18% of total US LNG export capacity, released a number of vessels to the spot market, with a substantial downward pressure on spot rates. In the third quarter gas prices increased substantially when Europe started to refill inventories in anticipation of the coming winter and LNG rates increase to all time high levels. Few fixtures were however done at these levels as portfolio players preferred to keep vessels under their control rather than sub-let them in the market. This pattern lasted throughout the year, and we ended the year at relatively high spot rates. While the spot market was volatile during the year, the short- to medium term TC market was strong during most of the year and we saw a number of high fixtures for period from 1- to 5-year contracts. According to Fearnley LNG a total of just over 400 MT of LNG was traded in 2022 which is up from 380 MT in 2021, this despite several supply disruptions through the year. The main change in trade flows in 2022 was the change of destination of US LNG from Far East to Europe. Europe's share of US export went from 25% in 2021 to 61% in 2022, while the Far East share decreased from 46% to 23%. In addition to more LNG from US Europe has tackled their gas supply challenge with increased pipeline gas from Norway, UK and Algeria to meet the reduced volumes from Russia. The biggest Asian importers, Japan and China, have both reduced their LNG import year over year, but they are still the largest importers of LNG across the world. The additional volume in 2022 has come from a range of sources, including US extensions, Norway resuming production at Snøhvit and the Coral South FLNG outside Mozambique. On the import side several new import facilities in Europe have come on stream during the year and we expect high focus on energy security will increase both production and import terminals in the years to come with several new Final Investment Decisions (FID) for new liquefaction project expected during 2023. By the end of the first quarter 2023, Freeport LNG is expected to resume production, increasing the US export capacity substantially. Six newbuildings were delivered during fourth quarter 2022 bringing total deliveries to 27 for the entire 2022. 11 newbuilding orders were placed, bringing the total order book at the end of the quarter to 269 vessels and a live fleet of 604 vessels according to Fearnley LNG. In 2023 and 2024 we will see a relatively moderate number of newbuilding deliveries with 32 and 64 respectively, while 2025 is set to be a record year in LNGC deliveries with 85 vessels scheduled. More orders are placed with deliveries in 2026 and 2027 and we continue to see yard prices exceeding USD 250 million. ORGANISATION The principal activity of Awilco LNG ASA and its subsidiaries is to invest in and operate LNG transportation vessels. Technical and commercial management of the fleet is performed from the Group's office in Oslo, Norway. The Group has seven employees and Awilco LNG purchases certain administrative and sub-management technical services from companies in the Awilhelmsen Group, see note 5 for further details. VESSEL STATUS WilPride commenced a 3 year firm + 2 optional years contract in December 2022. As reported earlier, the Company entered an 18-month contract for WilForce in November 2022 and the vessel commenced this contract late January 2023. Until commencement of that contract the vessel traded on a six-month contract for WilForce lasting from August 2022. During the second half 2023 both vessels will drydock for their scheduled second special survey. The docking cost is expected to be around USD 10 - 12 million in total and in addition the vessels will be off-hire for approximately 20 days each. Scheduled overhaul of one engine has been postponed from 2022 to early 2023 and with one additional overhaul in 2023 total cash cost is estimated to be approximately USD 1 million. No off-hire is expected during these engine overhauls as they are performed during regular operation of the vessel. AWILCO LNG ASA INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 4 / 12 The Company decided to change flag state for the vessels from Norway to Malta. For WilPride the change of flag state was completed on December 8, 2022 and for WilForce the change of flag state was completed on January 26, 2023. OUTLOOK Full gas storages at the start of the year combined with mild weather in Europe have sent gas prices and spot charter rates significantly down at the start of first quarter. Despite this we continue to see demand from charterers to secure tonnage medium to long term as energy security continues to be in focus. The strength in the market has also led to high ordering of newbuildings in 2022, most of this match new LNG capacity under construction. As the Company's vessels are chartered out on fixed rate time charters, with the first vessel coming open in August 2024, the Company will focus on performance and return of cash to our shareholders. Oslo, February 15, 2023 Synne Syrrist Jon-Aksel Torgersen Ole Christian Hvidsten Chairman of the Board Board member Board member Annette Malm Justad Jens-Julius R. Nygaard Jon Skule Storheill Board member Board member CEO AWILCO LNG ASA INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 5 / 12 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

