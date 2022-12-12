Awwal Modaraba Management : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

Profiles of Management Company (AMML) and Holding Company of AMML

Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKx`R 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited ("Pak Brunei").

Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.

AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of three other Modarabas namely KASB Modaraba, First Pak Modaraba and First Prudential Modaraba on February 03, 2020.