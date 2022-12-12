Advanced search
    AWWAL   PK0108901023

AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AWWAL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
10.00 PKR   +3.31%
08:35aAwwal Modaraba Management : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
10/25Awwal Modaraba Management : Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022
PU
2021Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Awwal Modaraba Management : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

12/12/2022
Corporate Briefing Session

AWWAL MODARABA

Managed By

AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Profiles of Management Company (AMML) and Holding Company of AMML

Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKx`R 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited ("Pak Brunei").

Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.

AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of three other Modarabas namely KASB Modaraba, First Pak Modaraba and First Prudential Modaraba on February 03, 2020.

Board Of Directors

Mr. Khalid Aziz Mirza

Chairman (Independent Director)

Mr. Shahid Ghaffar

Independent Director

Ms. Ayesha Aziz

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Abdul Jaleel Sheikh

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ahmed Ateeq

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Karim Hatim

Chief Executive Officer

Vision and Mission

Vision

AMML will play a role in the economic progress and development of Pakistan by

providing a range of advisory services and financial support, through Shari'ah

compliant modes; to viable projects in high growth, capital starved sectors of the

economy.

Mission

AMML aims to be at the vanguard of innovation in modaraba management services, offering the best solutions to our customers, value to our shareholders and modaraba investors, complemented with a challenging, equal opportunity environment to our employees.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Awwal Modaraba Management Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
