Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Awwal Modaraba Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWWAL   PK0108901023

AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AWWAL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
10.00 PKR   -.--%
01:40aAwwal Modaraba Management : Notice -final book closure pursuant - merger of awwal modaraba
PU
2022Awwal Modaraba Management : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
2022Awwal Modaraba Management : Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awwal Modaraba Management : NOTICE -FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT - MERGER OF AWWAL MODARABA

06/01/2023 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AWWAL/ PSX/2023

June 01, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT TO THE MERGER OF AWWAL

MODARABA WITH AND INTO "AWWAL CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING COMPANY LIMITED

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to our earlier letter dated March 17, 2023 regarding the Court Order passed by the Honorable Sindh High Court at Karachi sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for the merger by way of amalgamation, of Awwal Modaraba with and into Awwal Corporate Restructuring

Company Limited (ACRCL)

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Awwal Modaraba Management Company Limited (the Management Company), has in accordance with provisions of the Scheme, decided that the Record Date shall be the close of business on June 09, 2023 for the purpose of determining the identities of the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba, and consequently their respective entitlements for issuance of shares of ACRCL.

Therefore, it was approved that final and permanent book clouser of the certificate transfer register of

Awwal Modaraba shall be June 12, 2023. Transfer received in order at the office of Registrar of Awwal Modaraba , M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at 32-C,JamiCommercial , Street No: 2, Phase-VII,DHA, Karachi, before the close of business on June 09, 2023 will be treated in time for the said purpose.

Furthermore, certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba holding physical modaraba certificates (if any) will be requested to surrender and deposit their original modaraba certificate(s) with Registrar (at the aforementioned address) on or before the close of business on June 09, 2023 during normal working hours on business days, for cancellation.

The Shares certificates of Awwal Corporate Restructuring Company Limited shall be prepared in the manner prescribed under the Scheme and notice of collection /delivery shall be issued to the respective certificate holders in due course.

With respect to certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba holding certificates in book entry form through the Central Depository System, their respective CDC accounts/sub-accounts shall be credited ( in accordance with the rules and procedures of the CDC) with book-entries relating to the corresponding number of shares of Awwal Corporate Restructuring Company Limited as per their entitlement under the Scheme

The enclosed notice of book has been published in the newspapers on June 01, 2023 and is being sent to the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba by post.

Kindly inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Misbah Asjad

Company Secretary

Copy to:-

  1. The Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, ,Supervision Division,
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
  2. The Director, Securities Market Division,
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
  3. The Registrar Modaraba Companies & Modaraba,
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
  4. The Additional Joint Registrar of Companies, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Karachi
  5. The Head of Operations,
    Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC), Karachi
  6. The Senior Manager, Listing Department , Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Karachi

Disclaimer

Awwal Modaraba Management Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED
01:40aAwwal Modaraba Management : Notice -final book closure pursuant - merger of awwal modaraba
PU
2022Awwal Modaraba Management : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
2022Awwal Modaraba Management : Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022
PU
2021Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
2020Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
2020Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Appoints Syed Shahid Owais as Company Secretary
CI
2020Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended September..
CI
2020Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Approves Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 30 Ju..
CI
More news
Chart AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Awwal Modaraba Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Karim Hatim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aftab Afroz Mahmoodi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Aziz Mirza Chairman
Shahid Ghaffar Independent Director
Abdul Jaleel Shaikh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.00%4
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.95%100 877
BLACKSTONE INC.15.51%61 006
UBS GROUP AG2.18%58 113
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.23%50 142
KKR & CO. INC.11.31%44 595
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer