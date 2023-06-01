Awwal Modaraba Management : NOTICE -FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT - MERGER OF AWWAL MODARABA

AWWAL/ PSX/2023

June 01, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT TO THE MERGER OF AWWAL

MODARABA WITH AND INTO "AWWAL CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING COMPANY LIMITED

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to our earlier letter dated March 17, 2023 regarding the Court Order passed by the Honorable Sindh High Court at Karachi sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for the merger by way of amalgamation, of Awwal Modaraba with and into Awwal Corporate Restructuring

Company Limited (ACRCL)

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Awwal Modaraba Management Company Limited (the Management Company), has in accordance with provisions of the Scheme, decided that the Record Date shall be the close of business on June 09, 2023 for the purpose of determining the identities of the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba, and consequently their respective entitlements for issuance of shares of ACRCL.

Therefore, it was approved that final and permanent book clouser of the certificate transfer register of

Awwal Modaraba shall be June 12, 2023. Transfer received in order at the office of Registrar of Awwal Modaraba , M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at 32-C,JamiCommercial , Street No: 2, Phase-VII,DHA, Karachi, before the close of business on June 09, 2023 will be treated in time for the said purpose.

Furthermore, certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba holding physical modaraba certificates (if any) will be requested to surrender and deposit their original modaraba certificate(s) with Registrar (at the aforementioned address) on or before the close of business on June 09, 2023 during normal working hours on business days, for cancellation.

The Shares certificates of Awwal Corporate Restructuring Company Limited shall be prepared in the manner prescribed under the Scheme and notice of collection /delivery shall be issued to the respective certificate holders in due course.