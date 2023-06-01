Awwal Modaraba Management : NOTICE -FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT - MERGER OF AWWAL MODARABA

AWWAL/ PSX/2023
June 01, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
SUBJECT: NOTICE OF FINAL BOOK CLOSURE PURSUANT TO THE MERGER OF AWWAL
MODARABA WITH AND INTO "AWWAL CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to our earlier letter dated March 17, 2023 regarding the Court Order passed by the Honorable Sindh High Court at Karachi sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for the merger by way of amalgamation, of Awwal Modaraba with and into Awwal Corporate Restructuring
Company Limited (ACRCL)
We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Awwal Modaraba Management Company Limited (the Management Company), has in accordance with provisions of the Scheme, decided that the Record Date shall be the close of business on June 09, 2023 for the purpose of determining the identities of the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba, and consequently their respective entitlements for issuance of shares of ACRCL.
Therefore, it was approved that final and permanent book clouser of the certificate transfer register of
Awwal Modaraba shall be June 12, 2023. Transfer received in order at the office of Registrar of Awwal Modaraba , M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at 32-C,JamiCommercial , Street No: 2, Phase-VII,DHA, Karachi, before the close of business on June 09, 2023 will be treated in time for the said purpose.
Furthermore, certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba holding physical modaraba certificates (if any) will be requested to surrender and deposit their original modaraba certificate(s) with Registrar (at the aforementioned address) on or before the close of business on June 09, 2023 during normal working hours on business days, for cancellation.
The Shares certificates of Awwal Corporate Restructuring Company Limited shall be prepared in the manner prescribed under the Scheme and notice of collection /delivery shall be issued to the respective certificate holders in due course.
With respect to certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba holding certificates in book entry form through the Central Depository System, their respective CDC accounts/sub-accounts shall be credited ( in accordance with the rules and procedures of the CDC) with book-entries relating to the corresponding number of shares of Awwal Corporate Restructuring Company Limited as per their entitlement under the Scheme
The enclosed notice of book has been published in the newspapers on June 01, 2023 and is being sent to the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba by post.
Kindly inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Misbah Asjad
Company Secretary
Copy to:-
-
The Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, ,Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
-
The Director, Securities Market Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
-
The Registrar Modaraba Companies & Modaraba,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad
-
The Additional Joint Registrar of Companies, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Karachi
-
The Head of Operations,
Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC), Karachi
-
The Senior Manager, Listing Department , Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Karachi