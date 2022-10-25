Awwal Modaraba Management : Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022

Awwal Modaraba

NOTICE OF ANNUAL REVIEW MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Review meeting of the Modaraba's Certificate Holders of Awwal Modaraba will be held on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022 at 10:00 am, at Auditorium Hall, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi to review the performance of the Modaraba for the year ended 30 June 2022.

On behalf of the Board

Misbah Asjad Company Secretary Karachi, 25 October, 2022

Notes: