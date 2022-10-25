Awwal Modaraba Management : Notice of Annual Review Meeting- 2022
10/25/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Awwal Modaraba
NOTICE OF ANNUAL REVIEW MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Review meeting of the Modaraba's Certificate Holders of Awwal Modaraba will be held on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022 at 10:00 am, at Auditorium Hall, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi to review the performance of the Modaraba for the year ended 30 June 2022.
On behalf of the Board
Misbah Asjad
Company Secretary
Karachi, 25 October, 2022
Notes:
The Certificate Transfer Books of the Modaraba will be closed from Wednesday, 02ndNovember, 2022 to Tuesday, 15thNovember, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of our Share Registrar, /s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at 32-C,Jami Commercial , Street No: 2, Phase-VII, DHA, Karachi, phone : 021-111-000-322 ,at the close of business on Tuesday, 01stNovember, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement to dividend to the transferees and to attend the Annual Review Meeting.
The Certificate holders are advised to notify change in their address, if any, to M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at 32-C,Jami Commercial , Street No: 2, Phase-VII, DHA, Karachi, phone : 021-111-000-322
The Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 will also be placed on Modaraba's website simultaneously with the dispatch of the same through CD to the certificate holders. Certificate holders who wishes to receive Annual Report of Modaraba by E-mail or printed copy at their registered address are advised to send Request form available on the web of Modaraba.
Dividend income is liable to deduction of withholding tax under Section 150, of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 withholding of tax on dividend based on 'Active' and 'Non-Active' status of certificate holders shall be @ 25% and 50% respectively where 'Active' means a person whose name appears on the Active Taxpayers List available at e- portal of FBR (http://www.fbr.gov.pk/) and 'Non-Active' means a person whose name is not being appeared on the Active Taxpayers list.
In case a Folio/CDS Account is jointly held, each joint-holder is to be treated separately as Active or Non-Active, In terms of the said clarification, tax of each joint-holder has been deducted on the gross dividend amount determined by bifurcating the certificate holding of each joint-holder on equal proportions, except where certificate holding proportion of joint-holder(s) is pre-defined as per the records of our Share Registrar and thus tax rates are applied in line with respective proportions, Those certificate holders who are holding Folio/CDS jointly: are requested to notify (in writing) any change in their certificate holding proportions to our Share Registrar (in case of physical
certificate holding) or their Participants/CDC Investor Account Services so that their revised certificate holding proportions are considered by the Modaraba in all prospective dividend payouts, if any,
Certificate holders seeking exemption from deduction of income tax or are eligible for deduction at a reduced rate, are requested to submit a valid tax exemption certificate or necessary documentary evidence as the case may be to the Share Registrar of Modaraba.
Payment of Dividend through electronic mode (mandatory)
Under the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, it is mandatory for a listed company to pay cash dividend to its shareholders only through electronic mode directly into bank account designated by the entitled shareholders. Therefore, all the certificate holders of Awwal Modaraba are hereby advised to provide dividend mandate of their respective banks in the "Dividend Mandate Form" available on the website of Modaraba. Certificate holders maintaining holding under Central Depository System (CDS) are advised to submit their bank mandate information directly to the relevant participant / CDC Investor Account Service. In the absence of bank account details or in case of incomplete details, Modaraba will be constrained to withhold the payment of cash dividend of those certificate holders who have not provided the same. For more information, contact our Registrar, THK Associates (Private) Limited.
Unclaimed Dividends and physical Modaraba Certificates
Certificate holders, who by any reason, could not claim their dividends or did not collect their physical Modaraba certificates, are advised to contact our Share Registrar M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, at32-C,JamiCommercial Street No: 2,Phase-VII,DHA, Karachi, phone :021-111-000-322 to enquire about their unclaimed dividend or pending Modaraba certificates.
Conversion of Physical Modaraba Certificates intoBook-EntryForm:
As per requirement of Companies Act, 2017, all listed companies are required to replace the Certificates held in physical form with the Certificates to be issued in Book-Entry, all Certificate holders holding Certificates in physical form are requested to convert their shares in Book-Entry Form in order to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017. Certificate holders may contact the Modaraba's Share Registrar to understand the process of conversion of Certificates held in physical form, into the Book-Entry Form.
