-- French insurer AXA is exploring options for AXA Investment Managers, and it has held talks regarding a combination with the asset management business of lender BNP Paribas, Bloomberg reports citing unnamed sources.

-- Talks have centered on creating a joint venture between the two asset management units which, combined, would have around 1.4 trillion euros ($1.511 trillion) in assets under management, Bloomberg reports.

-- AXA has also considered a tie-up with the asset management divisions of other French rivals, Bloomberg reports.

-- AXA declined to comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires while BNP Paribas didn't immediately respond.

