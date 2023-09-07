AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - damage insurance (50.4%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.); - life insurance (47.8%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies; - asset management (1.6%): EUR 932.5 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022; - other (0.2%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.