AXA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
Today at 10:07 am
Share
Berenberg analyst Michael Huttner maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 33.50.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:55:41 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.49 EUR
|+0.27%
|-0.60%
|+5.47%
|04:07pm
|AXA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
|MD
|12:25pm
|Despite lack of information: Woman does not get out of life insurance policy
|DP
|AXA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Despite lack of information: Woman does not get out of life insurance policy
|DP
|Life insurer Monument Re explores options including sale -sources
|RE
|Talanx becomes more optimistic after first half-year - share price rises
|DP
|Zurich Insurance price hikes help it weather climate storms
|RE
|Berenberg Raises AXA PT, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|AXA : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|Revo Insurance in the first half of the year increases profit and insurance revenues
|AN
|Brazil's Government Readies Carbon Market Proposal
|DJ
|AXA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
|MD
|French Insurer Axa Seeks to Capitalize on NHS Woes
|MT
|Vancouver movie workers get creative with side hustles amid Hollywood shutdown
|RE
|AXA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
|DJ
|AXA : P&C continues to outperform. Additional returns on the horizon
|AXA : Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 03.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday
|MT
|France's Deteriorating Private Sector Economy Keeps Stocks in Red
|MT
|Corebridge Financial Agrees to Sell Laya Healthcare to AXA
|MT
|AXA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Transcript : AXA SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|AXA SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|AXA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Transcript : AXA SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.53%
|65 322 M $
|-13.21%
|46 370 M $
|+6.49%
|45 048 M $
|-13.15%
|34 253 M $
|+4.60%
|34 216 M $
|-5.52%
|33 862 M $
|+11.77%
|30 538 M $
|+4.61%
|28 618 M $
|+25.24%
|26 934 M $
|+13.50%
|20 707 M $