AXA: Climate School offered to individual shareholders

After having trained 96% of its employees in the challenges of climate change, AXA announces the roll-out of its Climate School training offer to its individual shareholders.



Climate School has been produced with contributions from over 120 scientists, experts and researchers around the world and 'constitutes to date the most comprehensive 100% digital micro-learning catalog on environmental and sustainable transition issues'.



It provides a fun, science-based learning experience to explain the impacts of climate change on the environment, business lines and business models, and show what can be done to reduce them", adds the insurer.



