    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:25 2022-10-06 am EDT
23.21 EUR   -1.09%
10:02aAxa : Document AMF CP. 2022E865278
PU
10/05Axa : Document AMF CP. 2022E864959
PU
10/02Axa eyes investing at least $98 million in Italy's MPS
RE
AXA : Document AMF CP. 2022E865278

10/06/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 7 391 M 7 287 M 7 287 M
Net Debt 2022 19 103 M 18 834 M 18 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 54 049 M 53 287 M 53 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 106 128
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart AXA
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,46 €
Average target price 30,49 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA-10.41%53 287
METLIFE, INC.4.43%52 052
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.19%37 706
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-13.39%34 875
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.31%30 934
PRUDENTIAL PLC-27.28%28 530