AXA : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Payment for Notes validly tendered after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 12, 2022 (the "Early Tender Time") and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offers will be made promptly on the Final Settlement Date, which is expected to occur on September 29, 2022.

In accordance with the terms of each of the Tender Offers, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 12, 2022. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by the Offeror).

This announcement is for informational purposes only. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Further Information

BofA Securities Europe SA and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers, and D.F. King acted as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offers. Questions regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to D.F. King at (within the United States) +1 (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or +1 (800) 714-3306 (all others) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7920 9700 or by email at axa@dfkingltd.com. Additionally, the material relating to the Tender Offers is available at https://www.dfking.com/axa. Questions regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to (i) BofA Securities Europe SA at (within the United States) +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S. collect) or +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. toll free) / (within Europe) + 33 1 87 70 10 57 or by email to DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com; and (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (within the United States) +1 (212) 834-4045 (U.S. collect) or +1 (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll free) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7134 2468 or by email to liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This announcement may include statements with respect to future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives and other "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Offeror's future business, financial condition, results of operations, performance, and strategy. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and may contain the terms "may", "will", "should", "continue", "aims", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "intends", "expects", "plans", "seeks" or "anticipates", or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current views and assumptions of the Offeror's management team and, by nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual financial condition, results of operations, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to a number of factors including, without limitation, general economic and political conditions and competitive situation; future financial market performance and conditions, including fluctuations in exchange and interest rates; frequency and severity of insured or reinsured loss events, and increases in loss expenses; mortality and morbidity levels