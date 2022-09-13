AXA : Exchange offer / Tender offer - Pricing Announcement

Offer and Distribution Restrictions

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or material relating to the Tender Offers is not being made, and such documents or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom.

The communication of such documents or materials may be exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under Section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order"); (ii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order; or (iii) any other persons to whom such documents or materials may lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order. Any investment or investment activity to which the Offer to Purchase relates is available only to such persons or will be engaged only with such persons and other persons should not act or rely on it.

France

The Tender Offers are not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in France. None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only qualified investors (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation")) are eligible to participate in the Tender Offers. Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase has been submitted to the clearance procedures (visa) of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Belgium

None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be notified to, and none of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be approved by, the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten/Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers). The Tender Offers may therefore not be made in Belgium by way of a public takeover bid (openbaar overnamebod/offre publique d'acquisition) as defined in Article 3 of the Belgian law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids, as amended (the "Belgian Takeover Law"), save in those circumstances where a private placement exemption is available.

The Tender Offers are conducted exclusively under applicable private placement exemptions. The Tender Offers may therefore not be advertised and the Tender Offers will not be extended, and neither the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be distributed