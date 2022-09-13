AXA : Exchange offer / Tender offer - Pricing Announcement
09/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
AXA
Pricing Announcement
13 September 2022
AXA announces pricing of cash tender offers for two series of Subordinated
Notes
September 13, 2022 - AXA (the "Offeror") announces today the pricing of its previously announced offers to purchase for cash: (i) its outstanding $1,250,000,000 8.60% Subordinated Notes due December 15, 2030; and (ii) its outstanding $750,000,000 Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Undated Deeply Subordinated Notes (collectively, the "Notes" and such offers, the "Tender Offers", and each, a "Tender Offer").
The Offeror is making two separate Tender Offers, each on the terms and subject to the Conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated August 29, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase is available, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, from the Tender Offers Website: https://www.dfking.com/axa. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The "Total Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offers was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the sum of (i) the applicable Reference Yield on the Reference U.S. Treasury Security and
the applicable Fixed Spread for each series of Notes, all as set out in the table below and as further described in the Offer to Purchase. The Reference Yield for each series of Notes was calculated at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, September 13, 2022.
Holders of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase by the Offeror will receive the Total Consideration, which includes an Early Tender Premium of $50 per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date, which is currently anticipated to be September 15, 2022.
The following table sets forth certain pricing information for the Tender Offers:
Reference
Fixed
Early
Maturity
U.S.
Spread
Total
Tender
Tender Offer
Date / First
Treasury
Reference
(basis
Consideration
Premium
Consideration
Title of Notes
Issuer
Securities Codes
Call Date
Security
Yield
points)
(1)(2)
(1)(2)
(2)
8.60%
AXA
ISIN:
December
2.75% U.S.
3.443%
160
$1,237.52
$50.00
$1,187.52
Subordinated
US054536AA57
15, 2030
Treasury due
Notes due
CUSIP:
August 15,
December 15,
054536AA5
2032
2030
Series B Fixed
AXA
ISIN:
December
2.75% U.S.
3.443%
175
$1,118.27
$50.00
$1,068.27
to Floating
US054536AC14 (144A)
14, 2036
Treasury due
Rate Undated
USF0609NAQ19 (Reg S)
August 15,
Deeply
CUSIP:
2032
Subordinated
Notes
054536AC1 (144A)
F0609NAQ1 (Reg S)
___________________
The Total Consideration includes the Early Tender Premium.
Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.
The Offeror has retained BofA Securities Europe SA and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to act as the Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers and D.F. King to act as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offers. Questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes may be directed to D.F. King at (within the United States) +1 (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or +1 (800) 714-3306 (all others) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7920 9700 or by email at axa@dfkingltd.com. Additionally, the material relating to the Tender Offers is available at https://www.dfking.com/axa. Questions regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to (i) BofA Securities Europe SA at (within the United States) +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S. collect) or +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. toll free) / (within Europe) +33 1 87 70 10 57 or by email to DG.LM- EMEA@bofa.com; and (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (within the United States) +1 (212)834-4045 (U.S. collect) or +1 (866)834-4666 (U.S. toll free) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7134 2468 or by email to liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security (including the Notes). No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offers are only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offers.
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This Notice does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offers in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this Notice and of the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Notice comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
Offer and Distribution Restrictions
United Kingdom
The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or material relating to the Tender Offers is not being made, and such documents or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom.
The communication of such documents or materials may be exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under Section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order"); (ii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order; or (iii) any other persons to whom such documents or materials may lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order. Any investment or investment activity to which the Offer to Purchase relates is available only to such persons or will be engaged only with such persons and other persons should not act or rely on it.
France
The Tender Offers are not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in France. None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only qualified investors (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation")) are eligible to participate in the Tender Offers. Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase has been submitted to the clearance procedures (visa) of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
Belgium
None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be notified to, and none of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be approved by, the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten/Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers). The Tender Offers may therefore not be made in Belgium by way of a public takeover bid (openbaar overnamebod/offre publique d'acquisition) as defined in Article 3 of the Belgian law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids, as amended (the "Belgian Takeover Law"), save in those circumstances where a private placement exemption is available.
The Tender Offers are conducted exclusively under applicable private placement exemptions. The Tender Offers may therefore not be advertised and the Tender Offers will not be extended, and neither the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be distributed
or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than (i) to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined above) and (ii) in any circumstances set out in Article 6, §4 of the Belgian Takeover Law and, in each case, provided that any such person does not qualify as a consumer within the meaning of Article I.1 of the Belgian Code of Economic Law, as amended from time to time.
The issuance of the Offer to Purchase is for the personal use of the above-mentioned qualified investors only and exclusively for the purpose of the Tender Offers. Accordingly, the information contained in the Offer to Purchase may not be used for any other purpose nor may it be disclosed to any other person in Belgium.
Republic of Italy
None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other document or materials relating to the Tender Offers have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedure of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to applicable Italian laws and regulations. The Tender Offers are being carried out in the Republic of Italy as exempt offers pursuant to Article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and Article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are located in the Republic of Italy can tender Notes for purchase in the Tender Offers through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB, the Bank of Italy or any other Italian authority.
Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes, the Tender Offers, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offers.
General
This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes, and tenders of Notes in the Tender Offers will not be accepted from Holders, in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and either of the Dealer Managers or any of the Dealer Managers' respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Tender Offers shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Offeror in such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Information
This announcement may include statements with respect to future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives and other "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Offeror's future business, financial condition, results of operations, performance, and strategy. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and may contain the terms "may", "will", "should", "continue", "aims", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "intends", "expects", "plans", "seeks" or "anticipates", or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current views and assumptions of the Offeror's management team and, by nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual financial condition, results of operations, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to a number of factors including, without limitation, general economic and political conditions and competitive situation; future financial market performance and conditions, including fluctuations in exchange and interest rates; frequency and severity of insured or reinsured loss events, and increases in loss expenses; mortality and morbidity levels and trends; persistency levels; changes in laws, regulations and standards; the impact of acquisitions and disposal, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures; and general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of catastrophic events, including weather-related catastrophic events, pandemics events or terrorist-related incidents. In light of these and other uncertainties, the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and the Offer to Purchase should not be regarded as a representation by the Offeror that its plans and objectives will be achieved.
The Offeror undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.